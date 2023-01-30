Imran Khan to take part in partial polls on NA’s 33 vacant seats: Qureshi





LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, will contest for the 33 vacant seats in the National Assembly (NA) by-elections, scheduled for March 16, Vice President party leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi announced on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore after the PTI central committee meeting, the former foreign minister said that Imran Khan would be the party’s candidate for all constituencies and that former Assembly members Nationale (MNA), who had previously been elected to these seats, would cover the candidates.

“The nation will give a clear message on March 16, when the people of Pakistan fully trust the leadership of Imran Khan and stand by the PTI,” Shah Mehmood said, adding that the people will also voice their reservations against the group. which was imposed on him. on the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released the schedule of by-votes on 33 National Assemblies (NAs) vacated by Pakistani MPs Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The ECP has decided to hold by-elections for 33 NA seats on March 16, for which nominations can be received from February 6-8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) recently denoted 35 Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPs after the NA chairman accepted their resignations. NA President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted the resignation of 113 PTI members last week in phases.

Election delay

Speaking about the party’s central committee meeting at today’s press conference, Qureshi said the participants discussed the political and economic situation in the country and made an action plan in this regard.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also expressed concern over the delay in announcing the date of the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), saying the governors of the two provinces would defy the Constitution if they did not set a date for the elections.

“Elections should be secured within 90 days in accordance with the Constitution because it does not allow a one-hour delay and we will not bear it,” he added.

Arrest of Fawad Chaudhry

Condemning the arrest of party leader Fawad Chaudhry, the former minister urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to take note of the injustice with a former federal minister.

There is no precedent for physical dismissal three times in a single case, Qureshi said, adding that those who have criticized Fawad Chaudhry in the past also express sympathy.

It is relevant to mention here that a magistrate on Saturday granted police two days physical custody of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was arrested for threatening members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the details, Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja accepted the police’s request for an extension of Fawad Chaudhry’s physical pretrial detention, sending the former Information Minister to physical pretrial detention for two days.

Read more: Imran Khan appeals to the CJP to protect the constitutional rights of Fawad Chaudhrys

In the order, the Magistrate ordered the Islamabad Police to present the PTI leader in court on Monday, January 30 upon the expiration of his pre-trial detention.

