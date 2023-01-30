Here is Jokowi’s reaction when he found out that Kaesang wanted to enter politics





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke about his youngest son Kaesang Pangrangep’s decision to enter politics. Jokowi communicated this decision to his son. “I spoke to them, but I’m still releasing them,” Jokowi said in the Sarinah area of ​​central Jakarta on Sunday (01/29/2023). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The president has given up on his son’s decision, because he already has his own family and must be responsible for what is going to be experienced. “I don’t influence him. I don’t make decisions because they have their own families, they have the responsibility to be able to decide for themselves,” Jokowi said. The news of Kaesang’s interest in joining politics was announced by his older brother, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, during a family meal on Sunday (21/1/2023). At that time, it also coincided with Joko Widodo’s working visit to Solo. “Maybe yesterday what we talked about at the table was actually about Kaesang. I was surprised he told me openly that he was interested in politics,” Gibran told AFP. Solo City Hall, Tuesday, 01/24/2023, citing Central Java. Detik. Although according to Gibran, Kaesang never talked about politics. However expressed its intention to contribute to the government. Apart from this, Jan Ethes and La Lembah Manah’s father also revealed that Gibran is interested in advancing to a managerial or regional chief position. “Yes, from the lower level first, come straight to the president. Not the DPR, the executive,” Gibran said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Where will Jokowi go after 2024 finally revealed! (emy/me)



