For PNG, the visit of the Albanians was not only about security

For James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, strengthening trade seems to be its main objective. Marape previously said that PNG is still an emerging economy and cannot afford a dead end between its main trading partners, Australia and China.

Anthony Albanese, Australian Prime Minister, paid a two day visit in PNG earlier this month. His visit included an address to parliament, becoming the first foreign leader to do so in PNG’s 47-year history.

Much of the talk surrounding the Albanian visit focused on a draft bilateral security treaty. Such an agreement would follow China security pact with the Solomon Islands in April last year. The United States also intervened and signaled a possible defense cooperation agreement with PNG in the future.

For his part, Albanese maintains that the economic and security interests of Australia and PNG are inseparable. However, not everyone is convinced. PNG Opposition Leader Peter O’Neill described the Albanian visit and speech in parliament as disappointing. He declared the China’s agenda has been pushed to mobilize more aid from Australia and avoid more pressing problems such as high inflation and high unemployment rates.

As Australia moves on security, Marape has announced he will visit China later this year, possibly to sign a new free trade agreement (ALE) which has been in the works for at least 2018. This follows a meeting between Marape and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit last year, where China’s growing involvement in trade and trade was discussed.

Marape and Chinese Xi in Bangkok on the sidelines of the APEC summit (Yin Bogu/Xinhua via Getty Images)

The FTA with China will be based on a seafood export agreement signed in 2020, which allowed 35 seafood companies to export directly to China, and came with 31 cold storage facilities, purse seiners, pawn trawlers and two transporters.

China is making progress in its trade relations with PNG. A few days before the visit of the Albanians, PNG announced that it would close its commercial agency In Taiwan. This happened after the incident of a PNG diplomat physically assaulting his wife and a restaurant worker. During the office closure, PNG’s foreign minister also said PNG was drifting Little economic benefit from trade with Taiwan. Beijing has supported closing the trade office, saying the one-China principle is a mainstream trend that enjoys the popular support of the international community.

While Australia remains PNG’s largest trading partner, trade with China has significantly increased during the last decade. In 2021, PNG Trade with Australia was valued at A$4.7 billion; PNG’s trade value with China was the second highest at A$3.4 billion.

Beyond trade, China seeks to support PNG’s domestic economic policy, including the push for downstream processing. There seems to be room for invest in sectors such as timber and fishing. Other benefits for PNG would include establishing a direct flight from Port Moresby to Shanghai, targeting the 100 million Chinese tourists who leave China each year.

With China’s growing interest in PNG, the Marape’s hand in shaping bilateral relations with Australia has certainly grown stronger. Marape mentioned other issues in the relationship that should be tidied up. Two of those issues were easing visa requirements and strengthening business-to-business relationships, which Marape says has proven more beneficial for Australia than for PNG in the past.

Regardless of China’s engagement with PNG, Australia remains PNG’s most important bilateral partner, a leader in Trade, assistanceand more recently, in budget support. Although Australian aid has ranged from AUD 400-600 million over the past decade, budget support has increased steadily since 2019 to reach AUD 2.4 billion.

For Australia, providing more budget support is a good thing. Budget support conditionality has paid off, with the International Monetary Fund’s recent country report recording Satisfaction with the fiscal reforms that PNG has implemented under the IMF staff monitoring program.

In his speech In parliament, Albanese also mentioned increased support to improve the biosecurity regime to enable farmers and producers to access international markets. This aligns with the PNG government’s consistent refusal to increase agricultural exports to overseas markets.

PNG can also expect to see Australia welcome more seasonal workers. Seasonal workers have already increased from around 100 to over 900 in 2022, and this program is reported to extend beyond the agricultural sector. Marape also mentioned that he plans to increase the number of skilled workers from Papua New Guinea at 8,000 compared to around 1,000 in Australia at present.

As PNG asks for more, Australia can use its various forms of assistance to also push for reform in the country. And 2023 is the best year to do it. The Marape government has shown it is open to reform, is protected from votes of no confidence until 2024, and has the numbers needed to pass laws in parliament. Moreover, the Marapes party dominates the cabinet, making it the driving force in policy-making.

Australia continues to lead all of PNG’s other bilateral partners in trade, commerce and budget support, among other areas. Australia has the opportunity to expand these different avenues to ensure that PNG, as Albanese argues, is an equal partner in its dealings with Australia.