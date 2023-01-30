On ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights e-waste recycling : The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, January 29 Noting that a United Nations (UN) report indicates that 50 million tonnes of electronic waste is generated each year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that if the weight of all commercial aircraft built so far were combined, it would not equal the amount of e-waste discharged. Time for the ‘techade’ Domestic patent filings have exceeded the country’s foreign patent filings. The Indian dream of “techade” will be realized thanks to the strength of its innovators. Narendra Modi, Prime Minister “It’s like every second 800 laptops are thrown away,” he said on “Mann Ki Baat,” calling for the wise disposal of electronic gadgets. Modi said that if people don’t dispose of electronic waste properly, it will be harmful to the environment. “Every household has electronic devices. Today’s devices are tomorrow’s electronic waste. Therefore, proper disposal of electronic devices is a must,” the Prime Minister said. He called for recycling e-waste and said it was nothing less than making wealth from waste. “In all, 17 precious metals, including gold, silver, copper and nickel, can be extracted from electronic waste. Currently, only 15-17% of e-waste is recycled,” Prime Minister Modi said in his first “Mann Ki Baat” of the year. The Prime Minister also hailed the growing acceptance of yoga and millet, saying it was on India’s proposals that the UN adopted June 21 as International Day of Yoga and declared this year the Year. international millet. “Millet takers” in Sundargarh district of Odisha are in the limelight these days, he said, mentioning a self-help group of about 1,500 women producing several millet-based delicacies. . Citing several other developments in different states related to the growing popularity of millet, he said meals made from it were served at various G20 events held across the country. In his address, Modi noted that this year’s Padma Awards, which he described as “the people’s Padma”, included a number of tribal or community-working people in addition to those who have empowered the world of the music. Praising a book titled ‘India – The Mother of Democracy’, the Prime Minister said Indians were proud that their country was the ‘mother of democracy’. Modi also said domestic patent filings have overtaken the country’s foreign patent filings as he expressed confidence that India’s dream of ‘techade’ – his call for Indian technologies to dominate the decade – will be realized. thanks to the strength of its innovators. Modi has in the past used “techade” to describe the decade dominated by homegrown technologies. He said India’s ranking in filing patents was seventh in the world while it was fifth in registering trademarks. #Narendra Modi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/on-mann-ki-baat-pm-modi-stresses-recycling-of-e-waste-474851 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos