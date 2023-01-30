Imran Khan will run for 33 seats in the by-election of the National Assembly of Pakistan | world news





Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to contest the National Assembly’s by-vote among the 33 vacant seats, party leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said. Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Sunday evening, PTI Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the decision was taken during the party’s central committee meeting.

“Imran Khan will be the sole candidate of the PTI for the 33 parliamentary seats. The decision was taken during the party’s central committee meeting which was chaired by Khan at Zaman Park Lahore on Sunday,” Qureshi said.

Earlier this month, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter that Khan would be the party’s candidate for the thirty-three seats. The final decision was taken after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on Friday that by-votes for 33 vacant National Assembly seats would be held on March 16.

Of the 33 vacant seats in the lower house, 12 are from Punjab province, eight from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three from Islamabad, nine from Sindh and one from Balochistan.

PTI lawmakers had resigned en masse from the National Assembly of Pakistan after Imran Khan was ousted in April 2022.

The president of the National Assembly, however, accepted only 11 resignations indicating that he had to check individually whether lawmakers were resigning on their own. In October last year, Khan contested eight parliamentary seats and won six.

Last month, National Assembly Speaker Ashraf accepted the resignations of 35 PTI MPs, after which the ECP rescinded them. The speaker later accepted another 35 (and the ECP rescinded them) and the other 43 resignations of PTI MPs after Imran Khan announced his return to the National Assembly to submit Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the test of a vote of confidence.

The ECP has yet to notify 43 PTI legislators. If the ECP revokes notification of the remaining 43 PTI lawmakers, Khan’s party would be virtually eliminated from the National Assembly.

