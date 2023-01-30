Follow India vs New Zealand 3rd T20 LIVE





IND NZ Ahmedabad Pitch Report: India will face New Zealand in the third and final game of the three-game T20I series at…

IND NZ Ahmedabad Presentation Report:India will face New Zealand in the third and final game of the three-game T20I series at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. India fought back hard in the second game, which was played in Lucknow, to tie the series at one game apiece. Check Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Stats, Records & Weather Forecast. Follow India v New Zealand live updates with InsideSport.IN Most T20 wickets: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes NUMERO UNO as India’s top T20 bowler, RR star becomes India’s most successful T20I bowler IND NZ Ahmedabad tickets: Tickets nearly SOLD OUT as Hardik Pandya & Co returns to world’s biggest cricket stadium for India v New Zealand 3rd T20I IND NZ Ahmedabad Pitch Report: Narendra Modi Stadium PITCH REPORT, Stats, Records & Weather Forecast in Ahmedabad: Follow India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE IND vs NZ: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report There are six red earth courts and five black earth courts on the site. Compared to red dirt pitches, which tend to dry out quickly and favor spinners or slow bowlers, muck pitches have better bounce. Overall, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a favorable scoring venue for matches over 20s. In the T20I, the average score of the first round is 152 and the average score of the second round is 145. IND vs NZ: Ahmedabad Weather Forecast The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the third and final meeting of the three-game T20I series between India and New Zealand. The day of the match, the temperature will fluctuate between 15 and 31 degrees Celsius and the sky will remain clear. There is no chance of rain on match day and a full game is expected. The humidity is expected to be 32% and the wind speed will be around 10 km/h. IND vs NZ: Narendra Modi Stadium Stats & Records (T20Is) Total matches played: 09

1st beater won: 05

2nd batsman won: 04

Average score of the 1st round: 152

Average score of the 2nd round: 145

Highest total: 224/2 in 20 overs by India v England

Lowest total: 124/7 in 20 overs by India v England

Best successful chase: 166/3 in 17.5 overs by India v England

Lowest total defended: 107/7 in 20 overs by West Indies Women vs India Women IND NZ Ahmedabad Pitch Report: Narendra Modi Stadium PITCH REPORT, Stats, Records & Weather Forecast in Ahmedabad: Follow India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/ Follow IND vs NZ live updates with InsideSport.IN Related

