Arizona Republicans pick former Trump aide Jeff DeWit to lead state party in landslide vote





Phoenix – Arizona Republicans picked former state treasurer and aide to Donald Trump Jeff DeWit on Saturday to be the party’s next chairman, turning to a familiar face with connections across the fractured party after his worst election in decades.

DeWit replaces Trump ally Kelli Ward, who helped the former president in his effort to reverse his 2020 election defeat and was a strong supporter of his false claim that the election results were fraudulent. She broke with precedent in last year’s primary, openly promoting a slate of election deniers who went on to lose the November general election.

“I’m going to work for you and we’re going to come together,” DeWit said after his win. “And we’re going to get back to beating the Democrats and winning the election.”

DeWit was backed by Kari Lake, who lost the gubernatorial race but became a right-wing rock star; Mark Finchem, the defeated candidate for Secretary of State; and retired General Michael Flynn. Lake said shortly before the vote that Trump also endorsed DeWit at the last minute, although the former president said nothing on his social media accounts.

He won with 70% of the vote over several other candidates, including Steve Daniels, who was the choice of some of the party’s staunchest supporters to blow up the electoral system. After helping lead protests against face masks and critical race theory, Daniels founded the Arizona Patriot Party and wants all votes to be held in person one day, with ballots counted by hand.

Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit rides an elevator at Trump Tower on November 15, 2016 in New York City. Carolyn Kaster/AP

During Ward’s four-year tenure, the GOP lost three Senate races and the state’s three highest offices — governor, secretary of state and attorney general. In recent weeks, she has faced criticism over party spending, including a costly election night in November that Republicans hoped was a victory celebration before GOP candidates fell short.

DeWit was elected state treasurer in 2014 and resigned in 2018, shortly before his term ended, when he was confirmed as NASA’s chief financial officer under Trump. He ran Trump’s Arizona campaign in 2016 and served as chief operating officer for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Meanwhile, Arizona Democrats elected Yolanda Bejarano, a senior national Communications Workers of America official, as their party’s president after the first contested Democratic presidential election in 12 years. Bejarano was backed by most of the state’s elected Democrats, but newly elected Governor Katie Hobbs backed Steve Gallardo, the lone Democrat on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.

Incumbent Democratic President Raquel Teran declined to seek another term, saying she wanted to focus on her role as state Senate Minority Leader. She said Friday that she plans to run for the safe Democratic House seat vacated by Ruben Gallego, who is running for the Senate.

The 2024 election includes several races with national implications. Arizona is likely to be a battleground in the presidential race, and Independent Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s seat is also on the ballot. Sinema, a former Democrat who has alienated much of the party, has not said whether she will seek a second term, creating the possibility of a rare three-way contest.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/jeff-dewit-arizona-republican-party-chair-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos