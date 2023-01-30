With increasing daily intrusions, China’s invasion of Taiwan is now a matter of when, not if: OPED

As tensions rise between China and Taiwan, Chinese military ships and aircraft have been detected around Taiwanese waters and airspace for the third consecutive week.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense tweeted that nine People’s Liberation Army, or PLA, aircraft and four People’s Liberation Army, or PLAN Navy ships were detected in the early morning hours of January 23.

Frequent Chinese military incursions often cross the midline of the Taiwan Strait, the unofficial 100-mile buffer zone separating Taiwan from China.

In this context, speculation is rife that Beijing could be preparing a blockade or an invasion. In late December, China sent a record 71 aircraft and seven ships to Taiwan, the largest such exercise in 2022.

Tensions in the Taiwan Strait are at their highest level in many years. China also flies fighter jets into Taiwanese airspace daily. China took advantage of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August 2022 to exponentially expand military activity in the region.

Xi could invade Taiwan as soon as 2027

China believes that Taiwan is bound by an agreement known as the 1992 Consensus between the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and the Kuomintang (KMT). He considers Taiwan as a renegade province and undertakes to “unify” it with the mainland in the long term.

But the KMT’s main rival, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which currently leads the government with President Tsai Tsai Ing-wen, never endorsed the 1992 Consensus agreement.

Under President Xi Jinping, the dialogue with Taiwan has become more tense. Xi has stopped referring to the “one country, two systems” formula, which originated during the era of former leader Deng Xiaoping, as a key strategy for future peaceful unification with Taiwan.

Xi seeks to abandon Deng-era politics and build his Taiwan unification strategy based on a more aggressive approach towards Taipei. Countless polls indicate that the liberal democracy of 24 million does not want to be part of authoritarian China, especially when Taiwanese consider what is happening in Xinjiang with the Uyghurs and the suppression of democracy in Hong Kong.

After months of rising tensions with China, Taiwan has extended its compulsory military service from four months to one year.

Battling high inflation domestically, the world’s second-largest economy is shrinking, increasing the risks of a global recession. With the yuan falling against the US dollar, uncertainty in Chinese financial markets, Covid outbreaks in manufacturing hubs like Shenzhen and Tianjin, Xi Jinping could invade Taiwan to distract from China’s domestic issues. .

In a recent statement, Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said Taiwan must prepare for the worst possible scenario and that China is likely to invade Taiwan in 2027 when Xi Jinping seeks a fourth term as president to hijack the attention to national issues; “For me, 2027 is the year we have to be careful about,” he said.

Taiwanese leaders are acutely aware that the island nation risks being forcibly annexed and incorporated into an authoritarian state against their will.

Does the American policy of “strategic ambiguity” outlive its usefulness?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s high-profile trip to the island in August 2022 drew scathing criticism from Beijing. China has warned that it will take Taiwan by force if necessary. In 2021, the PLA tested more missiles than the rest of the world combined. The Chinese arsenal is designed to make the United States think before defending Taiwan.

Although it severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, the United States continued to maintain strong unofficial relations with the island and to sell defense equipment to its military. Its policy was to maintain peace in the Asia-Pacific region through “strategic ambiguity”. This strategic ambiguity continues to play out in official statements.

For example, in an interview with CBS’s “60 Minutes” in September 2022, Biden reiterated an earlier pledge to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion. However, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House press conference that the United States continues to support the one-China policy.

“We continue to oppose unilateral changes to the status quo. And we continue to stand for peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” Biden said.

But with Chinese aggression escalating, this policy of ambiguity is being evaluated. American commitment to Taiwan seems to have strengthened in the face of Chinese aggression. But the question is, will the United States go to war in the face of a Chinese attack on Taiwan?

The Taiwan Policy Bill, with deep implications for supporting Taiwan against potential threats from Beijing (declaring Taiwan a major non-NATO ally), has stalled for now. However, comprehensive security and military assistance to Taiwan found its way into the National Defense Authorization Act of Exercise 23 (NDAA).

As it becomes fairly clear that China will use force against Taiwan at some point not too far in the future, US military strategists are now developing war games to predict the impacts of conflict.

They predict this could become a brutal regional war, with casualties and carnage on a scale not seen since World War II spilling across Asia-Pacific. As the United States quietly built its military assets in northern Australia, including plans to deploy nuclear-capable B-52 bombers south of Darwin, Canberra would play a vital role in the conflict.

Former Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan, during a conference in New Delhi on the future of the international order given the intense US-China rivalry, remarked: “Xi will not survive a failed war with Taiwan”.

During his speech, Kausikan noted, “If China starts a war against Taiwan, it must win, and it must win quickly. Putin can survive. I think they will probably survive a botched war against Ukraine. But no Chinese leader will survive a failed war against Taiwan,” adding that China still lacks the capability and experience to launch a military operation to take control of Taiwan.

China has exerted diplomatic pressure on countries to cut ties with Taiwan, and only 13 countries maintain official relations with the latter.