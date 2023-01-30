Former President Trump Launches 2024 U.S. Presidential Campaign — Transcontinental Times





UNITED STATES: Donald Trump made his first campaign foray on Saturday, nearly three months after announcing his candidacy for the White House in 2024. He visited two early voting states, South Carolina and New Hampshire, ignoring criticism that his run got off to a slow start.

Donald Trump prepares for the 2024 presidential elections

“I’m angrier now and I’m more engaged now than I’ve ever been,” Trump said at a small rally at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual convention in Salem, New Hampshire, before to leave for Columbia, South Carolina, with his management team.

Saturday’s events were far more subdued than Trump’s usual rowdy rallies in front of crowds of supporters. With South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Governor Henry McMaster at his side, Trump addressed about 200 people in Colombia at the state Capitol.

A former undisputed leader of the Republican Party, a growing number of political leaders are now worried about Trump’s chances of defeating Democratic President Joe Biden if he decides to run again, as is widely anticipated.

Several Republican candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is widely seen as Trump’s biggest threat, are debating whether to run for president. Leading Republicans in both states visited by the former president, including New Hampshire’s Chris Sununu and South Carolina’s Nikki Haley, are considering running for office themselves.

In South Carolina, there were a number of notable omissions, including the state’s party chairman, five of the state’s Republican U.S. Congressmen, and U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, who was himself mentioned as a future Republican candidate for president.

Trump made an effort to quell those concerns, telling the rally he expected an additional wave of support from federal and state leaders in South Carolina within days.

According to a person familiar with the preparations, a number of Republican lawmakers chose not to attend after failing to get guarantees from the Trump campaign that their attendance would not be considered an endorsement.

Sumter County, South Carolina Republican Party Chairman William Oden said he was a supporter of the former president but left his options open.

Oden said, “I haven’t decided. We wait until everyone is out. And just like in business, I reserve judgment until we hear from all the candidates.

Throughout his visits on Saturday, Trump has rehashed some of the ideas that guided his 2016 campaign, harshly condemning China and illegal immigration.

But he also placed a heavy emphasis on social concerns, perhaps in response to DeSantis, whose relentless focus on the culture wars helped him gain national prominence.

In Colombia, the former president lambasted transgender rights and critical teaching of racial theory, a once arcane academic idea that sparked school board protests and class bans in some states.

