PPP accuses Imran of ‘providing medical facilities’ to militants – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Sunday accused Pakistani President Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan of seeking support from militants and providing them with medical facilities at his Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital.

In a statement released by the party’s spokesperson, Sindh’s ruling party expressed dissatisfaction with remarks made by the PTI chairman in which he alleged that PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari along with other , would have devised a plan C to kill him.

The PPP said Imran Khan’s statement put the lives of all PPP leaders at risk. Imran Khan is playing a dangerous game in making allegations against Asif Zardari, PPP spokesman Faisal Karim Kundi said in a statement on Sunday.

Imran, as part of a conspiracy, put the lives of PPP leaders in danger, the PPP leader added. Mr. Kundi said that some statements by Imran Khan were in the file in which he allegedly favored terrorists. The PPP has always condemned the terrorists, but Imran arranged medical treatment for them at his hospital, he added.

Last week, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is recovering at his Lahore residence after a shooting attack on him near Wazirabad last year, accused former President Asif Ali Zardari of doing part of a plot to get rid of him. He had alleged that after two failed assassination attempts, the four people he believed had hatched a plot to kill him with the PPP leader, had now prepared a plan C to eliminate him. Reacting to Mr Khans’ allegations, PPP leaders at a press conference vowed to sue him and said a legal opinion would also be served on the PTI leader for his baseless allegations.

At a joint press conference held to respond to Imran Khan’s accusations, PPP leaders Farhatullah Babar, Nayyar Bukhari and Qamar Zaman Kaira lambasted Imran Khan, saying the PTI leader had lost his mind and the party publish a legal notice. He demanded that he rescind his allegations.

Posted in Dawn, January 30, 2023

