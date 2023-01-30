Ministry of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform





President Joko Widodo delivered his remarks while attending the National Chinese New Year 2023 Celebration Summit, held at Banteng Square in Central Jakarta on Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023. Photo: BPMI Setpres/Muchlis Jr. President Joko Widodo appreciates the culture of the Indonesian people who respect each other, help each other and work together so that Indonesia can get through the Covid-19 pandemic well. This was conveyed by the head of state in his remarks while attending the summit of the national Chinese New Year 2023 celebration, held in Banteng Square, central Jakarta, on Sunday after- noon January 29, 2023. This is our country Indonesia, the country of Pancasila. This is what saves us, helping each other, helping each other, working together, the president said. The President also called on all Indonesians to rise up and work hard to catch up with all the backlog that has occurred as a result of the pandemic. According to the president, Indonesia’s current situation is normal even though it is still in a post-pandemic transition period. I invite all of us to work hard, to pick ourselves up, to be optimistic to catch up, the president said. On this occasion, the President also expressed his gratitude for the national economy which has managed to grow very well, even surpassing the G20 countries. The President also asked all parties to continue to improve partnerships and help each other as during the Covid-19 pandemic. It must be continuously improved, continuously optimized by always being hand in hand. The big teamed up with the small, the medium, the medium teamed up with the small, the big teamed up with the small, all teamed up, a hand in hand partnership, the president said. “If in times of a pandemic it is possible, in normal times we must also continue to help each other, help each other so that everything gets up,” he continued. The president said this success has not been achieved easily, knowing that the government must simultaneously control the accelerator and the brakes between the economy and health. Not only that, the president is also grateful that Indonesia has not implemented the policy confinement so that the Indonesian economy does not fall like European countries. I decided no confinement despite the pressure confinement, and it wasn’t wrong. That’s if it’s decided confinement can we be at minus 17 (percent) at that time, our economy is at minus 17 and getting it back to normal is very difficult because the minus immediately fell like countries in Europe, the president said. At the end of his address, the President did not forget to wish a happy Chinese New Year 2574 to the guests present and to all the Indonesians who celebrated it. Happy Chinese New Year 2574. God bless us all, the President concluded. Also present at the event were the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri, a number of Indonesian Advanced Cabinet Ministers, National Police Chief Listyo Police General Sigit Prabowo, and Acting. Governor of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono. (BPMI Setpres)

