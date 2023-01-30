Center takes DDLJ stance on Chinese transgressions: Cong





Congress on Monday accused the Center of not accepting the truth and alleged that since May 2020, the Modi government’s preferred strategy to deal with Chinese incursions into Ladakh may come down to “DDLJ – Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify”.



Congress Secretary General for Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement on Monday: “Recent remarks by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacking the Congress party are just the latest attempt to divert attention from the failed policy of the Modi government in China, with the most recent revelation being that since May 2020, India has lost access to 26 out of 65 patrol points in Ladakh.” Theon Monday accused the Center of not accepting the truth and alleged that since May 2020, the Modi government’s preferred strategy to deal with Chinese incursions into Ladakh may come down to “DDLJ – Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify”.Congress Secretary General for Communications Jairam Ramesh said in a statement on Monday: “Recent remarks by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacking the Congress party are just the latest attempt to divert attention from the failed policy of the Modi government in China, with the most recent revelation being that since May 2020, India has lost access to 26 out of 65 patrol points in Ladakh.” He said the fact is that there is no comparison between 1962, when India went to war with China to defend its territory, and 2020, after which India acquiesced to Chinese aggression with denials followed by “disengagements” in which India lost access to thousands of people. square kilometers of territory. Jairam alleged that “EAM Jaishankar’s implied low blow to Rahul Gandhi for meeting the Chinese Ambassador in 2017 is ironic to say the least coming from someone who, as Ambassador to the United States under the Obama administration, has likely met with leading Republicans. “Don’t opposition leaders have the right to meet with diplomats from countries that are important from a trade, investment and security point of view? He asked. The Modi government should have told the truth from the start and given the opposition confidence by discussing the China crisis in parliamentary standing committees and debating the issue in parliament. “At a minimum, he should have organized detailed briefings for the leaders of the main political parties,” he said. “It is extraordinary that EAM Jaishankar has repeatedly admitted that he has no idea why China has become aggressive on the Line of Actual Control, despite the unusually frequent contact between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping and the prime minister’s boast that he enjoys a special ‘Plus One’ relationship with President Xi,” Ramesh said. He said: “No amount of obfuscation can hide the fact that the Modi government has sought to cover up India’s greatest territorial setback in the decades since Prime Minister Modi’s naive wooing of President Xi. . “We suggest that EAM Jaishankar and the government spend more time trying to get Chinese troops out of Depsang and Demchok and less time blaming the opposition for their own incompetence,” he said. SEE ALSO:

New patent suggests Apple could bring a foldable iPhone with a self-healing screen in the future

Apple’s mixed reality headset could feature advanced hand tracking and could work as a second screen for Mac

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/defense/centre-takes-the-ddlj-stand-on-chinese-transgressions-cong/articleshow/97431689.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos