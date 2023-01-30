Morning Brief: Former UK PM reveals Putin threatened him, Imran Khan to take part in NA polls and more





In the latest BBC documentary, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made shocking statements when he said that as war in Ukraine approached, Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike. Meanwhile, the latest Russian bombings on Ukraine have claimed several lives in Kherson.

In other news, Pakistan’s election will have polls for 33 National Assembly seats and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will throw his hat in the ring for all of them. Pakistan’s Election Commission has set March 16 as the date for polling 33 assembly seats.

Click on the titles to find out more:

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made chilling revelations in a latest BBC documentary, Putin Against the West, where he claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The latest series of Russian bombardments left four people dead in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, three people were killed in the bombardment of the southern city of Kherson on Sunday, while the Kharkiv regional governor reported the death of one person due to another strike.

After the massive resignation of lawmakers from Imran Khan’s party in mid-January, Pakistan’s electoral body is now gearing up for elections for 33 National Assembly seats, to which Imran Khan will throw his hat in the ring. Pakistan’s Election Commission has set March 16 as the date for polling 33 assembly seats. Earlier, on January 17, the seats fell vacant after assembly speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf accepted another 35 resignations.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday January 29 that Germany would not send fighter jets to Ukraine. His remarks come after Berlin agreed to supply 14 powerful Leopard tanks to Kyiv under intense pressure from other European countries.

United Nations General Assembly President Csaba Korosi hailed India and called the South Asian nation “one of the leaders of the global South”. Korosi said India was not only looking for solutions to its own problems, but in many cases it was also looking for many other countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wionews.com/world/morning-news-brief-former-uk-pm-reveals-putin-threatened-him-imran-khan-to-contest-in-na-polls-and-more-557128 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos