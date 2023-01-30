Politics
Behind Prime Minister Modis Gujjar’s outreach to Rajasthan, aim is to mend wounds of quota agitation
Of the eight Gujjar MPs elected in the 2018 Rajasthan Assembly elections, none were from the BJP. Hoping for a change in the elections scheduled for later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented a program to commemorate the 1,111th avataran mahotsav of deity Gujjar Devnarayan at Bhilwara in the state.
In his speech, PM praised the divinity and the Gujjar community, saying that the path to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas had been shown by the deity itself. The Prime Minister added that in the 1111th year of the incarnation of Devnarayans on a lotus, India assumed the chairmanship of the G-20. The G-20 logo shows a lotus carrying the earth. We are those people who have been with the lotus since birth. Therefore, our connection is quite deep, the Prime Minister said.
The eight community MPs who were elected in 2018 are former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, outgoing ministers Shakuntala Rawat and Ashok Chandna, as well as Gajraj Khatana, Indraj Gurjar, Jitendra Singh, Bidhuri Rajendra Singh and Joginder Singh Awana. With the exception of Awana who was elected on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) list, the others were from Congress. Awana, however, joined Congress in 2019 along with the state’s six BSP deputies.
Pilot is the greatest among the Gujjar rulers and the community and its followers rally behind him almost fervently.
The BJP, however, has had an uncomfortable equation with the community for at least a decade and a half. During the Gujjar turmoil between 2007 and 2008, when the BJP was in power under Vasundhara Raje, more than 70 people were killed in police shootings.
Kirori Singh Bainsla, the chief architect of the hustle passed away in 2022. His son Vijay Bainsla tried to take over but had no luck so far.
Vijay is seen as closer to the BJP, but that in itself has upset part of the community, who have accused him of being with the party that tormented Gujjars. Bainsla attempted to rally the community behind various issues, but these failed to find traction. Therefore, the BJP does not have a Gujjar face that can consolidate the votes of the communities.
Modis’ overtures to the Gujjars also contrast with the actions of the Raje government during the turmoil over a decade and a half ago. The party’s central leadership and Raje have had a rocky relationship in the recent past, with the former chief minister maintaining her independent streak which doesn’t seem to go down well in a now tightly controlled party from above.
Additionally, part of the community disagrees with CM Ashok Gehlot, whom they accuse of preventing Pilot from sitting in the CM chair. Community disaffection with Congress may grow depending on developments leading up to Assembly elections. If the rift between the two leaders widens, the BJP will seek to make the most of it.
Meanwhile, the CM announced a public holiday on Saturday to observe Devnarayan Jayanti. The Devnarayan council was first constituted after the Gujjar turmoil and is currently led by Awana. Rawat, Chandna and other Gujjar leaders had previously written letters to Gehlot, demanding that the day be declared a public holiday. Through the non-pilot camp of Gujjar leaders, the CM has also tried to show that all is well between him and the community.
A month ago, the CM also held a program at Uchain in Nadbai Awanas constituency of Bharatpur district where it inaugurated 13 projects worth Rs 95 crore and laid foundation stone for 11 projects. worth Rs 333 crore. Speaking at the program, Congress State Speaker Govind Singh Dotasra said: Of all our meetings in the last four years, this is the biggest meeting and it is hosted by Joginder Awana.
Not to be outdone, Raje, who was not present at the PM event, pointed out on Saturday that under his government, a grand panorama of Lord Devnarayan ji was built at Lords birthplace in Malaseri in 2018. She added: I am happy that this panorama, built at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crores, will keep its lasting memories in people’s minds forever.
As elections approach, overtures to the community may grow, even as leaders attempt to fend off threats from other neighborhoods. Targeting Modi on his programme, former Congressman Dheeraj Gurjar said: Lakhs of the country’s Gujjar brothers, including me, hoped that our request for inclusion of the reservation in the ninth program would receive a stamp of approval and that a Gujjar regiment would be announced, but nothing happened. Just an election meeting took place and the community was once again left empty-handed.
