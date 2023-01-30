Turkey may respond ‘differently’ to Finland’s NATO candidacy: President Erdogan

ANKARA

Turkey could respond “differently” to Finland’s NATO bid, which would “shock” Sweden, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

“We can react differently to Finland if necessary. Sweden would be shocked if we react differently to Finland. Bilecik.

Ankara gave a list of 120 people to Sweden for extradition to Turkey, Erdogan said, adding: “You have to extradite these terrorists to be able to enter NATO.”

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last May, abandoning decades of military non-alignment, a decision spurred by Russia’s war on Ukraine, which began Feb. 24, 2022.

But Türkiye – a NATO member for more than 70 years – has expressed objections, accusing the two countries of tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups, including the PKK and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind origin of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye. .

Last June, Turkey and the two Nordic countries signed a memorandum at a NATO summit to address Ankara’s legitimate security concerns, paving the way for their eventual membership of the alliance.

In the memorandum, Sweden and Finland agreed not to provide support to the YPG/PYD and FETO, to prevent all activities of terrorist groups, the extradition of suspected terrorists, to introduce new legislation to punish terrorist crimes and not to implement national arms embargoes between the three countries.

“The burning of the Koran shows how despicable they are”

On the burning of a copy of the Koran in Sweden, Erdogan said: “Did they destroy Islam by burning our Koran?… They just showed how despicable they are. Denmark did the same.

On Friday, Swedish-Danish politician Rasmus Paludan, leader of the far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party, burned a copy of the Koran outside a mosque in Denmark.

The Islamophobic act came days after the far-right leader burned a copy of the Quran outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden, during a police-sanctioned protest.

He also announced that he would burn the holy book of Muslims every Friday until Sweden is included in the NATO alliance.

Global condemnations poured in, with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson condemning Paludan’s actions as “deeply disrespectful”.

The desecration of the Quran has sparked strong protests across the Muslim world, with Türkiye calling Paludan an “Islam-hating charlatan” and strongly condemning authorities’ permission for the provocative act which she says “clearly constitutes a hate crime”.

Meeting Turkey, Russia, Syria

Regarding relations with Russia, Erdogan said that there is mutual respect in Türkiye’s relations with Russia.

“Although we cannot achieve the outcome we want in the developments in northern Syria at the moment, we are saying, ‘Come on, let’s have tripartite meetings now.’ What is it? Let’s get together as a trio, Russia, Turkey and Syria. We can even add Iran to that. Let Iran come too.

“Let’s have our talks in this way and peace will come to the region,” Erdogan said.

Earlier, Erdogan said that the leaders of Turkey, Russia and Syria could also meet to discuss peace and stability in Syria.

Although no date or venue has yet been announced, the trio’s foreign ministers are expected to hold a meeting, which would mark another high-level meeting since the start of the Syrian civil war in early 2011.

On December 28, Turkish, Russian and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow to discuss counterterrorism efforts in Syria, and they agreed to continue tripartite meetings to ensure stability in Syria and the region. at large.

F-35 fighter jets

Erdogan reiterated his call for the United States to keep its promise regarding the F-35 fighter jets.

“As for the F-16s, we want it from you, but you don’t give it. You said F-35, but you didn’t deliver. Although we paid about 1.4 billion dollars, you give nothing back.

“If you don’t give anything back, it will have a price,” Erdogan said.

Turkish-American relations have been strained in recent years due to US support for the YPG/PKK terrorist group in northern Syria and disagreements over Türkiye’s purchase of the Russian S-400 air defense system in 2017.

In 2019, under then-President Donald Trump, the United States suspended Türkiye from the F-35 fighter jet program after objecting to its purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, claiming that the Russian system would endanger combat aircraft.

Türkiye has repeatedly stated that there is no conflict between the two and has proposed a commission to study the matter. Türkiye also said he fulfilled his obligations on the F-35s and that his suspension was against the rules.

Ankara has also made a request to Washington in 2021 for 40 F-16 jets and modernization kits. The State Department informally notified Congress of the potential sale.

Ankara argues that the fighter jets would strengthen not only Turkey but also NATO.

“France is losing its credibility”

On a question regarding Erdogan’s previous invitation from France to the Organization of Turkish States, Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron was “not honest”.

“We want international politics to be based on honesty. Where there is no honesty, there is no dignity. Of course, there are many such leaders in the world.

“Unfortunately, in relations with Greece in the Mediterranean, they ignore Turkey and enter into different relations with them,” Erdogan said.

He added that France was rapidly losing its reputation in Africa, particularly in Mali and Burkina Faso.

“Now he (President Emanuel Macron) has lost credibility in parliament… France is constantly losing credibility. It is also losing credibility in the international community,” Erdogan said.

Underlining that Turkey’s relations with the Turkish republics, including Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, are growing day by day, Erdogan said that Ankara was doing its part not only for the Turkish republics but also for relations with Libya.

