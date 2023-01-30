Boris Johnson says Putin threatened him with missile strike in ‘extraordinary’ phone call





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed in a BBC documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year. The incident, according to the British Prime Minister, happened during an “extraordinary” phone call with the Kremlin. Johnson said Putin told him it “would only take a minute”. According to the former British prime minister, Putin’s comment came after the former warned war would be a “total disaster” during the call, the BBC reported. The relevant documentary examines Putin’s interactions with world leaders. Johnson warned Putin that invading Ukraine would bring Western sanctions and more NATO troops to Russia’s borders. Johnson also tried to deter Russian military action by telling Purin that Ukraine would not join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) “for the foreseeable future.” President Putin had been “very familiar” on “the most extraordinary call”, Johnson said. It is impossible to know if Putin’s threat was real. But Johnson said: “He threatened me at one point and he said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute’ or something like that. .jolly.” “But I think from the very relaxed tone he took, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate.” Nine days later, British defense Secy Wallace visits Russia Nine days later, on February 11, 2022, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace flew to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. Given previous Russian attacks on the UK – the most recent in Salisbury in 2018 – any threat from the Russian leader, no matter how slight, is likely one the UK administration would have had no choice but to to take seriously. The documentary, titled “Putin Against the West,” said Wallace left Moscow with assurances from the Kremlin that Russia would not invade Ukraine, but both sides knew that was a lie. Wallace described it as a “show of intimidation or force, i.e. I’m going to lie to you, you know I’m lying and I know you know I’m lying and I’m going to lie to you again. “ “I think it was about saying ‘I’m powerful,'” Wallace said. He said the “pretty scary, but direct lie” had confirmed his belief that Russia would invade, the BBC reported. As he left the meeting, he revealed that General Valery Gerasimov – Russian Chief of Staff – had told him “never again will we be humiliated”.

