Donald Trump reportedly has worried Republicans visiting his club ‘wearing a thread’





Former President Donald Trump was reportedly concerned that people around him were carrying a wire and his phones were tapped.

What happened: This summer, Trump asked his close aides if he was being spied on by federal authorities, RollingStone reported citing people familiar with the matter.

A RollingStone source said Trump asked if his communications were being monitored by Biden. The source described the former US leader as asking: do you think our phones are tapped?

He talked about it seriously [in the past few months]but I know of one time he made a joke that was something like, Be careful what you say on the phone!, the person told Rolling Stone.

Another person close to Trump said he wondered if Republicans visiting his clubs could wear a wire.

Why it matters: The former president and his advisers are trying to determine if there is a mole or a rat in his inner circle, according to the report.

Meanwhile, loyalists have passed on their suspicions to Trump, according to an adviser to the former president.

Stephanie Grisham, a former aide, said when she worked for Trump it was a daily obsession [about] who was leaking, who was cooperating with what.

He regularly asks me and others, do you think I can trust this person? or Do you trust this person? or tell me to go find the leaker.

Grisham said while Trump demands total loyalty, he turns on people at all times. She said, who can he trust? It’s just a shitty, sad way to live.

This week, Trump said his Mara-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. He said the raid on my house was neither necessary nor appropriate, on Truth Social.

Truth Social is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group, a company chaired by the former president. It is expected to go public through a merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC.

This story was originally published on August 10, 2022.

