Philippines refuses to cooperate with ‘unacceptable’ ICC investigation into war on drugs

Last week, the International Criminal Court ordered the resumption of its investigation into former President Rodrigo Duterte’s violent “war on drugs”.

The Philippine government has repeated that it will not cooperate with the international investigation into the violent anti-drug campaign launched by former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla’s announcement came after a panel of International Criminal Court (ICC) judges in The Hague. authorized the Office of the Prosecutor to resume its investigation into alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines.

“They insult us”, Remulla told reporters on Friday, describing the case as totally unacceptable. “I do not welcome this decision by the ICC and I will not welcome them to the Philippines until they make it clear that they will respect us in this regard.

Duterte’s drug war campaign, a signature policy that began the moment he was sworn in in mid-2016, has claimed thousands of lives, according to the government’s account; some human rights groups have taken the death toll up to 12,000. In September 2021, judges at the Hague-based ICC authorized an investigation into the anti-drug campaign, describing it as a widespread and systematic attack on the civilian population.

The ICC investigation has been suspended since November 2021, when the Philippine government requested a postponement under the principle of complementarity, according to which ICC investigations can only continue in the absence of local investigations. Manila says it has opened its own investigations into cases of extrajudicial executions attributed to police during drug war operations.

In a statement announcing the reopening of the investigation, the ICC said it was “not satisfied that the Philippines is undertaking relevant investigations that would warrant a postponement of the investigation and that the various national initiatives and proceedings, collectively assessed, do not constitute not tangible and concrete elements”. and progressive investigative steps in a manner that would sufficiently reflect the Court’s investigation.

Fatou Bensouda, former chief prosecutor of the ICC said end of 2020 that a preliminary investigation had found a reasonable basis to believe that the crime against humanity of murder was committed in the territory of the Philippines between July 1, 2016, when Duterte came to power, and March 16, 2019, the date Duterte withdrew the Philippines from the ICC. The ICC investigation also covers alleged crimes committed from November 2011 to June 2016, when a large number of extrajudicial executions took place in Davao City while Duterte was mayor.

On Friday, Remulla said the timing of the ICC’s decision was “very wrong” since the country is “doing what it takes to fix the system”.

We are a fully functioning justice system and I don’t see where they will come in, what role they will play, unless they want to take over our justice system or they want to take over our country, a- he declared. I don’t see that happening.

The ICC decision was widely welcomed by human rights groups and relatives of drug war victims, who unsuccessfully called on the new administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prosecute the responsibility for the bloody campaign. The ICC’s investigation in the Philippines is the only credible avenue of justice for the victims and their families of former President Rodrigo Dutertes’ murderous war on drugs, Phil Robertson of the advocacy group Human Rights Watch said Friday in a statement. press release sent by e-mail. The ICC offers a way forward to fill the accountability void.

A way forward, yes, although the lack of cooperation from the Philippine government creates a serious, and perhaps terminal, problem for the ICC. Indeed, for the investigation to lead to indictments and trials would require a remarkable political alignment of political factors that, from the perspective of the first year of the Marcos administration, seem highly unlikely.