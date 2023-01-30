Speculation on the Paloh-Jokowi meeting, from the reshuffle to the withdrawal of support from Anies





Jokowi is believed to replace Nasdem ministers, but not all. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — President Joko Widodo and Nasdem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh just had a meeting. Political Communications Observer Jamiluddin Ritonga said Jokowi and Surya Paloh’s meeting appeared to be discussing reshuffle cupboard. According to him, President Joko Widodo seemed to want to ensure the commitment of the Nasdem party in the body of a coalition of parties supporting the government. This commitment is necessary for President Jokowi to ensure that Nasdem ministers are notredesign. It seems that Surya Paloh still guarantees his support for Jokowi until 2024. However, this guarantee can be considered by Jokowi as insufficient. Jokowi could also ask Surya Paloh to withdraw his support for Anies Baswedan. “This request can be rejected by Surya Paloh,” Jamiluddin said on Monday (1/30). For this reason, it is possible that ministers from the Nasdem party will bereshuffle in the near future. However, it is likely that not all Nasdem party ministers will bereshuffle. Most likely, only two ministers areredesign. A minister was deliberately allowed to become a political shield for Joko Widodo. He felt that President Jokowi could argue that the decision reshuffle to Minister Nasdem has nothing to do with supporting Anies as a presidential candidate. He emphasizes, reshuffle will be discussed only because the performance of the ministers in question has so far been judged weak. This teacher from Esa Unggul University added that Jokowi would protect himself from reshuffle undertaken to improve cabinet performance. “This way, Jokowi will feel safe from criticism,” Jamiluddin said. Earlier, President Jokowi and Nasdem Party Chairman Surya Paloh held a meeting for about an hour and a half at the State Palace. The rather sudden meeting took place on Thursday (26/1) afternoon and the content of the discussion is not yet known.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/rpa1lc377/spekulasi-pertemuan-palohjokowi-dari-reshuffle-hingga-tarik-dukungan-anies The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos