Latest from Tire Nichols: Trump denounces gruesome killing as parents to attend Bidens State of the Union





Protesters march in Memphis after video emerged showing Tire Nichols being beaten by police

Parents of Tire Nichols RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells have accepted an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus to attend Joe Bidens’ State of the Union address next week.

Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford said he spoke with Nichols’ parents to first offer our condolences, to let them know we’re on their side, to ask them what they’re waiting for. from us right now.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has described Tire Nichols’ fatal beating as horrific and says it should never have happened.

The five former police officers charged in the murder of Tire Nichols will be arrested in mid-February. Court records show they are due to appear for arraignment on Feb. 17, Fox News reported Sunday.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr, and Justin Smith have all since been fired from their posts, and the specialized Scorpion unit they belonged to has been disbanded.

The news came as Ben Crump, attorney for the Nichols family, called for federal reform to end the cycle of police killings of black men.

Tyre Nichols: What is the notorious Memphis police SCORPION unit accused of killing an unarmed black man?

But now the very future of the unit, known as SCORPION or Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, is in question as lawyers and community activists call for its complete overhaul.

The unit, made up of 40 officers, was created in October 2021 and received a high-profile launch. Officers were to be split into four teams and focus on auto theft, gang-related offenses and drug-related crimes.

Read Andrew Buncombe's full story here:

Maroosha Muzaffar30 January 2023 06:30

1675058880Tyre Nichols’ death shows us that the police don’t always tell the whole truth

As the nation turns its attention to the death of Tire Nichols, there’s something you need to know. In such cases, the police do not always tell the whole truth. Sometimes they seek distraction. Other times they lie outright.

More details in the full story.

Graeme Massie30 January 2023 06:08

1675056654A fundamental lack of humanity: how five police officers were charged in the heinous murder of Tire Nichols

Five Memphis officers have been fired after violating multiple department policies in the death of Tire Nichols as criminal and civil rights investigations are launched. Gustaf Kilander reports

Maroosha Muzaffar30 January 2023 05:30

1675055160Tire Nichols’ mother reveals police stopped her from seeing her dying son in hospital

His mother RowVaughn Wells told CNN she received a call from a doctor at St Francis Hospital at 4 a.m. on the day of his death to tell her that her son’s organs were failing and that he had to go to the hospital immediately.

He said, why aren’t you here? And I said, the police said I couldn’t come, because he was under arrest, Ms. Wells told the network. The doctor then told me that my son had suffered a cardiac arrest and that his kidneys were failing.

Graeme Massie30 January 2023 05:06

1675053054Why was Tire Nichols arrested by the Memphis police?

The young man’s death caused deep grief for the Nichols family and sparked a citywide scandal.

The reasons for the traffic stoppage that led to the violent arrest and death of the 29-year-old black man are inconsistent, writes Josh Marcus:

Maroosha Muzaffar30 January 2023 04:30

1675051722Tyre Nichols’ parents to attend State of the Union

Tire Nichols’ parents will attend Joe Bidens’ State of the Union address next week, according to reports.

After accepting an invitation from the Congressional Black Caucus, Nichols’ mother and father, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, will attend the president’s speech.

Caucus Chairman Steven Horsford said he spoke with Nichols’ parents to first offer our condolences, to let them know we’re on their side, to ask them what they’re waiting for. from us right now.

Read the full story here:

Maroosha Muzaffar30 January 2023 04:08

1675051380 Tire Nichols’ six-word plea revealed as harrowing footage lays bare Memphis police brutality

The first part of the hour-long video showed the officers arresting the young man, forcing him out of the vehicle and onto the ground.

We hear one of them say: Bitch, put your hands behind your back before I break them. An officer then threatens Nichols that I’ll break your ass.

Graeme Massie30 January 2023 04:03

1675048020How five police officers were charged in the heinous murder of Tire Nichols

A 29-year-old father died in hospital days after being taken into police custody during a traffic stop.

Today five Memphis Police Department officers were removed from duty and jailed for second degree murder.

Gustaf Kilander explains how we got here.

Graeme Massie30 January 2023 03:07

1675044720Tyre Nichols: Memphis police shut down Scorpion unit one day after deadly video leaked to public

The MPD announced that the specialist team involved in the arrest would be permanently deactivated.

Graeme Massie30 January 2023 02:12

1675040803Tire Nichols murder sparks new calls for police reform

Video of the 29-year-old’s fatal beating by police officers was released by the city of Memphis on Friday night.

Graeme Massie30 January 2023 01:06

