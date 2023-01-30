Erdogan may approve Finland’s NATO bid, ‘shock’ Sweden

ISTANBUL-

Turkiye’s president has suggested that his country may approve Finland’s application for NATO membership before taking action against Sweden, while the Turkish government has issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish protests and what he called Islamophobia.

The travel warning issued on Saturday evening followed protests last weekend outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden, where an anti-Islam activist burned the Koran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey. Events have reinforced Turkey’s refusal so far to ratify Sweden’s NATO candidacy.

Sweden and Finland have jointly applied to become members of the military alliance, abandoning their long-standing military non-alignment following Russia’s war on Ukraine. In a pre-recorded video of an event released on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that Turkey could approve only Finland.

“If necessary, we could give a different message about Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different message about Finland.” Erdogan told a group of young people from Bilecik province.

Turkiye accused the government in Stockholm of being too lenient towards groups it considers terrorist organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups. NATO requires the unanimous approval of its existing members to add new ones, but Erdogan’s government has said it will only agree to admit Sweden if the country meets its conditions.

In its travel warning to citizens, the Turkish Foreign Ministry cited an increase in anti-Turkish protests by “groups with links to terrorist groups”, a reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has led a decades-long insurgency against Turkey. Along with Turkey, the European Union and the United States also designate the PKK as a terrorist group.

Pro-Kurdish groups wave flags of the PKK and its affiliates during protests in Sweden organized in response to Sweden and Finland’s pledge to prevent PKK activities in their countries in order to win approval Turkey for joining NATO.

Erdogan said he told the Swedish Prime Minister: “You will extradite these terrorists if you really want to join NATO. If you don’t extradite these terrorists, then sorry.” He said Turkey had provided a list of 120 people it wanted to extradite from Sweden, a request that was part of a memorandum signed in June that avoided Turkey’s veto of the joint Nordic bid.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of suspected PKK militants as well as some supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric accused of the 2016 coup attempt. In December, Sweden’s Supreme Court said the country could not extradite Bulent Kenes, the former editor of a Gulen-linked newspaper, angering Turkiye.

Turkiye also strongly condemned the burning of the Koran by far-right activist Rasmus Paludan last weekend in Stockholm, which he repeated in Copenhagen on Friday. Ankara summoned the Dutch ambassador after another far-right activist ripped up pages from the Koran in The Hague.

Following last week’s protests, Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its candidacy for the military alliance. Turkiye also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed Sweden and Finland joining NATO.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to take precautions and stay away from demonstration areas in Europe. He also said they should approach local authorities if they face xenophobic or racist attacks.

In a separate notice, the ministry also urged Turkish citizens to be vigilant in the United States for protests in response to the fatal beating by Memphis, Tennessee, police of Tire Nichols, an unarmed black man.

Earlier Saturday, before Turkey issued its travel warning, the Nordic countries separately issued updated travel guidelines for Turkey. Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have urged their citizens visiting Turkey to avoid large gatherings and exercise caution.

Sweden’s foreign ministry said in a message on its website that Sweden’s embassy in Ankara remains closed to the public and that visitors to the country’s consulate general in Istanbul are “urged to be vigilant”.

“We want to make Swedes in Turkey aware that further protests could take place,” the Swedish ministry said, referring to counter-protests that erupted in Turkey after last weekend’s events in Stockholm.

Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed to this.