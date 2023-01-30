Chinese health authorities say peak of COVID infection has passed

With holiday travel during China’s Lunar New Year celebration reaching 90% of its pre-pandemic levels and tourist spots teeming with vacationing revelers, the corporate press says COVID is finally over.

Such distortions only promote a completely anti-public health sentiment that puts supposed personal freedoms above the well-being of the community, threatening the physical survival of those who are now free to move and mix socially. This will have far-reaching implications for people everywhere and entrench the oft-stated policy that the cure cannot be worse than the disease. The default international politics openly values ​​economics, i.e. profit, over people’s lives, in this pandemic and any future pandemic.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported that there have been more than 300 million trips so far during the holiday. Chief China Economist at Nomura Holdings Inc., Ting Lu, told Bloomberg News,Pent-up demand is unleashed as many people rush to scenic spots, watch fireworks and crowd into restaurants and hotels. He added that data released by the government suggests the wave of exits is rapidly coming to an end.

Patients receive intravenous drips at an emergency department in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. China on Thursday accused “certain Western media” of bias, defamation and political manipulation in their coverage of the brutal end by the China of its strict “zero-COVID” policy, since it vigorously defends the actions taken to prepare the change of strategy. [AP Photo/Andy Wong]

The former editor ofworld times,Hu Xijin, wrote on social media, The epidemic seemed to suddenly disappear from the vast majority of people. The Chinese Lunar New Year is very lively. Consumption picked up quickly.

According to official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the week ending December 19, 2022, the world experienced a one-week pandemic peak of 45 million COVID cases, nearly double that of of the BA.1 Omicron wave that crossed the world. world a year ago. This is the result of the demise of the Zero-COVID policy that had kept China’s death toll at an enviable figure of just over 5,000 in a country of 1.4 billion people.

Since December’s outbreak across China, global COVID deaths have quadrupled to more than 40,000 for the week ending January 2, 2023, more than half of them from China, as reported. noted WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Official figures from Chinese health authorities reported the following numbers of COVID-related deaths:

December 8 to January 12: 59,938 deaths

January 13 to January 19: 12,658 deaths

January 20 to January 26: 6,364 deaths

Total: 78,960

China’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said COVID-related deaths and severe cases in hospitals have fallen by more than 70% since peaks in early January. However, the WHO said these figures grossly under-represent the true toll and consistently called on China to be more transparent in its reporting.

As part of its policy to openly conceal actual exit wave estimates, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has chosen to adhere to an extremely narrow definition of COVID deaths. People who died at home or from consequences other than respiratory of their COVID infection are not counted. Additionally, rules and procedures are in place at hospitals that prevent or delay the annotation of COVID-related deaths on death certificates.

Such a maneuver drastically reduces the true extent of death and serious illness caused by the let it rip policy that has characterized the ruling class’s response to the pandemic. The fabricated figures provide cover for the fraudulent Omicron is a light prank. Every country that has lifted its mitigation strategies has seen a far more deadly surge than is reported by Chinese authorities.

The epidemiological models analyzed by theEconomist use information such as estimates of the rate at which people become infected, become ill, recover, or die (known Aa a SEIR model [susceptible-exposed-infectious-recovered]). The magazine found that letting the virus run wild across China would lead to 1.5 million deaths.

As for their assumptions in modeling their estimates, the Economist wrote, Our model builds on the work of Jun Cai of Fudan University and others. We explain how people in different age groups are affected by COVID and how they are protected by Chinese vaccines. We looked at when the shots were given and assumed they diminished at the same rate as Western shots, although there is little evidence for this. We take China at its word on vaccination rates and intensive care unit (ICU) capacity, as there are no alternative statistics.

Another frequently cited UK-based analytics company, Airfinity, has put the cumulative death toll since December 1, 2022 at 955,000. They predict deaths will peak from January 26, during the festivities. Lunar New Year.

A recent report by Peking University’s National School of Development estimates that as of January 11, around 900 million people in China have been infected. chief epidemiologist of the Chinese CDC,Wu Zunyou, who used his social media post to calm fears over the New Year festivities, believed the peak of infections had passed. And with 80% of the country already infected, the resurgence of another wave was unlikely, he argued.

While the source of his sentiments is clearly located in and emanating from China’s Stalinist bureaucratic apparatus, they provide context to the modeling estimates provided by various analytical groups working to materialize the impact of abandoning Zero-COVID. on the population of the country.

Attempts by Western media to defame and discredit Xi Jinping and the CCP’s handling of COVID are ideologically motivated by imperialism’s hostility to the People’s Republic. First they slander Beijing for embracing Zero-COVID, now they attack the regime for adopting the same policies as every other country, expressed most crudely in the statement by then British Prime Minister Boris Johnson , that he would let the bodies pile up.

To put the statistics in relief, although official COVID deaths after three unrelenting years have reached 6.8 million, excess deaths, which are much closer to reality in capturing the social devastation caused by the pandemic, now exceed 21 million. And in the context of scientific breakthroughs and treatments available to the world, such a scale of death, seen only in times of world wars, is deliberate.

As theWorld Socialist Websiterecently wrote: While the CCP bears the responsibility for this catastrophe, the mass infection policy was implemented under the demands of the United States and other imperialist powers. However, after adopting the infection policies of demanded by global finance capital, the Chinese government is more attacked and denounced by the American media. If President Xi Jinping and the CCP leadership thought their acquiescence would allow them breathing space, they were wrong.

Reopening China will not stop US imperialism’s push toward war with China. Indeed, the war with nuclear-armed Russia in Ukraine is only a prelude to confrontation further east. A note obtained by NBC News fromGeneral Mike Minihanhead of Air Mobility Command, predicted war with China in 2025 in remarks to his subordinate command team.

Given these recent developments in China’s COVID response, Morgan Stanley raised its 2023 GDP forecast to 5.7%. As they wrote, the short-term pain of a quick reopening will likely be outweighed by a faster and stronger recovery. The market is underestimating the profound ramifications of reopening. However, these assurances are not unanimous and the current projections of financial institutions are for the most part cautious and pessimistic.

Indeed, regardless of the state of the pandemic, financial institutions are unanimously striving to end all pandemic mitigation measures. Last month, German virologist Christian Drosten’s comments that the COVID pandemic is entering an endemic phase were telling. We are experiencing the first endemic wave with SARS-CoV-2 this winter; in my opinion, the pandemic is over, he said DailyMirror. Meanwhile, the country is seeing an increase in excess deaths that remain unaccounted for.

Additionally, there is pressure on the United Nations international health agency to end the declaration of a public health emergency of international concern regarding the COVID pandemic. However, WHO Director Ghebreyesus did not indicate that this proposal would be on the table when the WHO’s emergency committee meets on Monday, the 14th such meeting since the start of the pandemic.