Chinese health authorities say peak of COVID infection has passed

 


With holiday travel during China’s Lunar New Year celebration reaching 90% of its pre-pandemic levels and tourist spots teeming with vacationing revelers, the corporate press says COVID is finally over.

Such distortions only promote a completely anti-public health sentiment that puts supposed personal freedoms above the well-being of the community, threatening the physical survival of those who are now free to move and mix socially. This will have far-reaching implications for people everywhere and entrench the oft-stated policy that the cure cannot be worse than the disease. The default international politics openly values ​​economics, i.e. profit, over people’s lives, in this pandemic and any future pandemic.

China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism reported that there have been more than 300 million trips so far during the holiday. Chief China Economist at Nomura Holdings Inc., Ting Lu, told Bloomberg News,Pent-up demand is unleashed as many people rush to scenic spots, watch fireworks and crowd into restaurants and hotels. He added that data released by the government suggests the wave of exits is rapidly coming to an end.

Patients receive intravenous drips at an emergency department in Beijing, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. China on Thursday accused “certain Western media” of bias, defamation and political manipulation in their coverage of the brutal end by the China of its strict “zero-COVID” policy, since it vigorously defends the actions taken to prepare the change of strategy. [AP Photo/Andy Wong]

The former editor ofworld times,Hu Xijin, wrote on social media, The epidemic seemed to suddenly disappear from the vast majority of people. The Chinese Lunar New Year is very lively. Consumption picked up quickly.

According to official figures from the World Health Organization (WHO) for the week ending December 19, 2022, the world experienced a one-week pandemic peak of 45 million COVID cases, nearly double that of of the BA.1 Omicron wave that crossed the world. world a year ago. This is the result of the demise of the Zero-COVID policy that had kept China’s death toll at an enviable figure of just over 5,000 in a country of 1.4 billion people.

Since December’s outbreak across China, global COVID deaths have quadrupled to more than 40,000 for the week ending January 2, 2023, more than half of them from China, as reported. noted WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Official figures from Chinese health authorities reported the following numbers of COVID-related deaths:

December 8 to January 12: 59,938 deaths

January 13 to January 19: 12,658 deaths

