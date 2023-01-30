‘A missile would take a minute’: says Vladimir Putin Boris Johnson





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recounts in a BBC documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin has it, “somehow threatens“before the invasion of Ukraine.”A missile would take a minute“, he had thrown at her. In this three-part documentary, the first episode of which airs Monday evening on BBC Two, the former head of the British government recounts his “very long” and “extraordinary“call with the Russian president after his visit to kyiv in early February 2022. At that time, Vladimir Putin continued to maintain that he had no intention of invading his Ukrainian neighbor, despite the massive influx of Russian soldiers into the border regions . Boris, I don’t mean to hurt you, but with a missile it would take a minute Boris Johnson, he says he had warned the Russian president of the harsh sanctions that Westerners would take if he embarked on this path. “He said: ‘Boris, you say Ukraine is not going to join NATO anytime soon. […] What do you mean by ‘no sitt’?’“, says Boris Johnson. “Well, she’s not going to join NATO in the near future, you know that perfectly well.“, continues the ex-British leader, support of the first hour of the Ukrainians.At one point he kind of threatened me and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would take a minute’ or something like that“, continues Boris Johnson. “I think that from the very relaxed tone he took, the detachment he seemed to have, he was playing with my attempts to bring him to negotiate.“, adds the former British leader, who left Downing Street in early September after a succession of scandals. In the documentary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recounts how he came to be enraged at the attitude of Westerners at the time: “If you know that tomorrow Russia is going to invade Ukraine, why don’t you give me something to stop it today? If you can’t, then stop it yourself.“

