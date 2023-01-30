



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday for the first time that Ankara could accept Finland into NATO without its Nordic neighbor Sweden. Erdogan’s comments during a televised meeting with young voters came days after Ankara suspended NATO membership talks with the two countries. Turkey and Hungary remain the only members of the 30-nation western defense alliance that have not ratified membership offers from Sweden and Finland. The Hungarian parliament is expected to approve both offers in February. But Erdogan has dug his heels ahead of a hotly contested presidential election on May 14 in which he is trying to energize his conservative and nationalist support base. Erdogan’s main complaint concerns Sweden’s refusal to extradite dozens of suspects whom Ankara associates with banned Kurdish militants and a failed coup attempt in 2016. He signaled on Sunday that he was ready to accept Finland alone in the US-led defense bloc. If necessary, we can give a different answer regarding Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different answer for Finland, Erdogan said in televised remarks. He reiterated his request to Sweden to hand over the suspects wanted by Ankara. If you absolutely want to join NATO, you will send these terrorists back to us, Erdogan said. You will send us these terrorists so that you can join NATO. For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or through the app. Read more: Finnish foreign minister plans to join NATO without Sweden Turkey postpones NATO meeting with Sweden and Finland Erdogan in Sweden: Don’t expect Turkish backing for NATO bid after Stockholm protest

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alarabiya.net/News/world/2023/01/29/Turkey-may-accept-Finland-into-NATO-Erdogan- The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos