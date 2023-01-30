Ron DeSantis teases his run for the White House in 2024 as Donald Trump calls him disloyal | United States | News





The 2024 presidential bid for the White House appears to have started among Republican Party candidates. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis appears to have started hiring campaign workers, but has yet to officially announce a presidential candidacy.

The Washington Post reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is now preparing to run for president in 2024.

The newspaper cited two Republicans as sources who said Mr. DeSantis had begun researching several potential candidates for his presidential campaign in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Both states usually have influence in the presidential race as they traditionally hold their primary elections earlier due to being less populated than other states.

One of the Republicans also said Mr DeSantis had met with advisers to discuss the 2024 election.

The news comes at a time when former President Donald Trump has begun campaigning for his presidential bid and has held events in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Mr. DeSantis is currently believed to be Mr. Trump’s biggest challenger.

On Saturday, Mr. Trump spoke about Mr. DeSantis and took credit for the Governors’ success in helping him elevate during Mr. Santis’ 2018 campaign for Florida.

He said: Ron wouldn’t have been governor if it wasn’t for me.

So when I hear he might run, I consider that to be very unfair.

Last month, a poll by the Hinckley Institute of Politics showed that Republican voters in Utah, who overwhelmingly backed Mr. Tumrp during his 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, are now more likely to vote for Mr. DeSantis.

A poll released by WPA Intelligence also showed that 60% of Republican voters believed Mr Trump was responsible for the Republican Party not doing as well as expected in the midterm elections, and the same poll showed that Mr. Trump’s favor mark was extremely low at -64. percent.

Donald Trump was previously predicted to be the most influential Republican presidential nominee and run unopposed, but after November’s midterm elections, it looks like more Republicans will enter the race.

Mr Trump appeared to endorse the candidacy of Nikki Hales, who previously served as US Ambassador to the United Nations during his presidency.

Over the weekend, Mr. Trump told CNN: I talked to him for a little while, I said, listen, you know, follow your heart if you want to introduce yourself. Shes said publicly that I would never run against my president, he was a great president.

However, he added that he thought Ms Haley should.

Earlier this week, John Bolton, who is Mr Trump’s former cabinet member and was his national security adviser, confirmed that he was looking at a presidential election in 2024.

Mr Boston also criticized Mr Trump’s presidential campaign, calling it poison.

He said: I think Republicans, especially after the November 8 election of last year, see him poisoning the ticket.

He cannot be elected president. If he were the Republican nominee, he would destroy our chances of getting the majority in the Senate and the House.

I don’t think he’s going to be the Republican nominee.

