Mike Pompeo Says Xi Jinping Is ‘The Most Unpleasant’ Leader He’s Met As US Secretary | world news

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that of the dozens of world leaders he met while in the post, he found Chinese President Xi Jinping the “most unpleasant”. In his book, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I love,” Mike Pompeo writes that he had multiple interactions with Xi Jinping and found him “austere” and a “quintessential communist apparatchik.”

During the interactions, Xi Jinping told stories of Chinese victimization and spoke of his “demands to avenge grievances long before any of us were born,” noted Mike Pompeo.

“Personally, I thought Xi was austere. While Putin can be funny and cheerful, even if he is mean, Xi was not so serious as dead eyes. I never once saw a smile no forced,” writes Mike Pompeo in the book.

I also found in Xi a communist apparatchik par excellence: heavy on the abstract, light on the issues under discussion and always eager to impose his views, even if he pretends to listen to you. He matched the psychological profile of an East German or Soviet communist whom I had come to study during my years in the army, he added.

My State Department China policy adviser, Miles Yu, later told me that the CCP leaders in general, and General Secretary Xi in particular, are deploying overworked erudition to play gullible U.S. leaders, a- he added, adding: “Of the dozens of world leaders I met, he was among the most unpleasant. How’s that for telling the harsh truth? Having now seen the regime personified at the highest level, I was struck by the difference between its leaders and the Chinese people.