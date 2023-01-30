Asif Ali Zardari sends Rs 10 billion defamation notice to Imran Khan





Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari (left) and Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan. AFP/File

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) today sent a Rs 10 billion defamation notice to Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, for making baseless allegations against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The development comes days after Khan alleged that PPP co-chairman Zardari was plotting and financing an assassination plot against him for which the ex-president hired terrorists.

Statements made by you [Khan] have caused great harm and hurt the feelings of Pakistan People’s Party members who are not only in Pakistan but all over the world, thereby damaging and defaming their reputations, reads the notice sent by courier on behalf of Zardari .

The notice argues that the PTI leader, through his “defamatory, defamatory, outrageous” remarks, attempted to link Zardari with terrorist organizations “blindly ignoring the fact that our client and his party remained victims of terrorism” .

The notice also states that the head of the PTI, through his “defamatory actions”, caused “serious agony, mental stress and loss of reputation” to the co-chairman of the PPP.

“You are therefore called upon to offer an unconditional apology from our client, on television, in the written press and on social networks, within 14 (fourteen) days of receipt of this notice, failing which, our customer shall be compelled to take appropriate legal action against you, civil and criminal, in the competent courts and forums of Pakistan as well as England, including but not limited to a claim for damages for Rs10,000,000,000/- (Rupees ten billion only) at your risk as to costs and consequences,” the notice reads.

[] In your video link address you stated that Asif Zardari paid his corruption money to a terrorist organization backed by powerful state agency enablers to launch another attack on me. Moreover [,] you also included our client in four people who are allegedly plotting to assassinate you. Your aforementioned statements are widely reported in print and social media and are also being broadcast around the world, including in England, the defamation notice reads.

In a virtual press conference on January 27, Khan, who was ousted as prime minister in April last year, claimed four people orchestrated a ‘behind-closed-doors’ plan to assassinate him .

Khan alleged that now that the Wazirabad attack had failed, another plan was afoot. Asif Zardari is behind it all. He amassed a lot of money through corruption and he invested that money in terrorists and started a militant organization.

Khan also claimed that agencies were involved in this plot.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

