Reading of Jokowi’s political leadership after calling Surya Paloh: Anies becomes a victim, only 2 Nasdem ministers are reshuffled





Suara.com – The meeting between DPP NasDem Party Chairman Surya Paloh and Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi is believed to be closely linked to a cabinet reshuffle or reshuffle. “President Joko Widodo’s meeting with the Nasdem General Chairman appeared to be discussing a cabinet reshuffle,” Esa Unggul University Political Communication Observer Jamiluddin Ritonga told reporters on Monday, 01/30/2023. According to him, when Surya Paloh was called, Jokowi seemed to want to ensure Nasdem’s commitment to the coalition of parties supporting the government. This commitment, he said, was necessary in Jokowi to ensure that the Nasdem ministers were reshuffled or not. “Surya Paloh still seems to guarantee his support for Jokowi until 2024. However, this guarantee will probably be deemed insufficient by Jokowi,” he said. Also read: Humiliated by child and shameless dynasty, Gibran pulls out ‘Patrick’ gun “Jokowi can also ask Surya Paloh to withdraw his support for Anies Baswedan. This request can be rejected by Surya Paloh,” he continued. For this reason, he said, it is possible that the Nasdem ministers will be reshuffled in the near future. However, he said, it is possible that not all Nasdem ministers will be reshuffled. “Most likely, only two ministers will be reshuffled. A minister is deliberately allowed to become a political shield for Jokowi,” he said. Jamilludin further said that Jokowi would probably argue that the reshuffling of Nasdem ministers had nothing to do with supporting Anies as a presidential candidate. The reshuffle was argued solely because of poor performance by ministers. “Jokowi will hedge for a reshuffle to improve the firm’s performance. This way, Jokowi will feel safe from criticism,” he added. Also Read: FACT CHECK: Surya Paloh Officially Announces Gus Dur’s Child Yenny Wahid as Anies Baswedan’s Vice Presidential Candidate, Really? Dating Jokowi Surya Paloh Previously, DPP NasDem Party General Chairman Surya Paloh met Indonesian President Joko Widodo or Jokowi at the Palace on Thursday (26/1/2023) afternoon. It is said that Jokowi summoned Surya Paloh suddenly. This was conveyed directly by NasDem Party DPP Treasurer General Ahmad Sahroni when confirmed by Suara.com on Friday (27/1/2023). “He (Surya Paloh) was suddenly summoned by the president,” Sahroni said. Sahroni said the meeting was not due to Surya Paloh taking the initiative to visit the palace. However, this happened because Jokowi actually did the summons. Meanwhile, when asked what Jokowi’s sudden summons was all about, Sahroni admitted he didn’t know. Especially because he himself did not participate in the meeting between Surya Paloh and Jokowi at the Palace last Thursday afternoon. “But I don’t know the content of the meeting because I didn’t attend,” he added.

