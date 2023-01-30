Faster Halal Certification for MSEs – Ministry of Religion Regional Office, Central Java Province

KAB. PEKALONGAN,- At the end of 2022, President Joko Widodo published the government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) number 2 on the creation of jobs in 2022. The presence of this Perppu brings fresh air to accelerate the halal certification of the actors micro and small enterprises (UMK).

This was conveyed by the head of the Organizing Agency for Halal Products Insurance (BPJPH) Muhammad Aqil Irham, in Jakarta. According to Aqil, the presence of Perppu perfects the law number 33 of 2014 concerning the guarantees of halal products.

Perppu Cipta Kerja No 2 of 2022 brings several fundamental changes related to guarantees of halal products. This can accelerate the development of halal ecosystem in Indonesia, BPJPH Chief Muhammad Aqil Irham said on Sunday 29/01/2023.

An example is the expedited timeline for filing the halal certification process with business owners (selfDo you declare that there is a period of assistance in the process of halal products. If earlier the mentoring was not fixed for how many days to extend, now the mentoring process must be completed within 10 days, Aqil said.

Likewise with the provision of halal provisions. If previously it was done by the MUI Fatwa Commission, then with this Perppu it is submitted for processingselfstatement“The halal determination is carried out by the Halal Fatwa Committee which will be formed and responsible to the minister,” he added.

Aqil explained that these various improvements are contained in article 48 of the Perppu for job creation. There are 32 changes to improve Law No. 33 of 2014 which are contained in article 48 of the Perppu for job creation, he said.

There are several fundamental changes related to the guarantees of halal products, as follows:

1. Determination of product halitality.

The determination of product halitality is submitted by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Provincial MUI, Regency/City MUI or Aceh Ulema Consultative Assembly (MPU) to the BPJPH as the basis for issuance of halal certificates. is exceeded, the determination of the halality of the product is carried out by the fatwa committee on halal products on the basis of the provisions of the halal fatwa The determination of the halality of the product by the fatwa committee on halal products is carried out no later than 2 (two) working days.

2. Halal certification with a halal declaration.

In applications for halal certification made by micro and small business actors through a halal declaration, the determination of the halality of the product is made by the Fatwa Committee on Halal Products based on the provisions of the fatwa halal PPH. , BPJPH issues Halal Certificates.

3. Establishment of the fatwa committee on halal products.

This committee was formed and is responsible to the minister of religion which consists of ulama and scholars and was formed no later than 1 (one) year after the promulgation of this law.

4. Period of validity of the Halal certificate.

The Halal Certificate is valid from the moment it is issued by the BPJPH and remains valid as long as there is no change in the composition of the Material and/or Process of the Halal Product.

5. Assistance in the halal production process.

The assistance by the Halal Product Process Facilitators is completed no later than 10 (ten) working days after the submission of the application for halal certification by the actors of micro and small enterprises.

6. Electronic Halal Product Warranty Services.

The law requires Halal Product Assurance Services to use an electronic system integrated with the Halal Certification Service process performed by BPJPH, LPH, MUI, Provincial MUI, Regency/City MUI, Aceh MPU, Halal Product Fatwa Committee and PPH Facilitators .

Furthermore, Aqil explained, this Job Creation Perpu replaces Law Number 11 of 2020 regarding Job Creation which was declared conditionally unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court (MK) in November 2021 by the decision of the Constitutional Court number 91/PUU-XVIII/2020. Since early January 2023, President Joko Widodo has submitted a Job Creation Perppu to the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia for approval. (Magnificent/MTb/bd)

