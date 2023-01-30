Politics
Faster Halal Certification for MSEs – Ministry of Religion Regional Office, Central Java Province
KAB. PEKALONGAN,- At the end of 2022, President Joko Widodo published the government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) number 2 on the creation of jobs in 2022. The presence of this Perppu brings fresh air to accelerate the halal certification of the actors micro and small enterprises (UMK).
This was conveyed by the head of the Organizing Agency for Halal Products Insurance (BPJPH) Muhammad Aqil Irham, in Jakarta. According to Aqil, the presence of Perppu perfects the law number 33 of 2014 concerning the guarantees of halal products.
Perppu Cipta Kerja No 2 of 2022 brings several fundamental changes related to guarantees of halal products. This can accelerate the development of halal ecosystem in Indonesia, BPJPH Chief Muhammad Aqil Irham said on Sunday 29/01/2023.
An example is the expedited timeline for filing the halal certification process with business owners (selfDo you declare that there is a period of assistance in the process of halal products. If earlier the mentoring was not fixed for how many days to extend, now the mentoring process must be completed within 10 days, Aqil said.
Likewise with the provision of halal provisions. If previously it was done by the MUI Fatwa Commission, then with this Perppu it is submitted for processingselfstatement“The halal determination is carried out by the Halal Fatwa Committee which will be formed and responsible to the minister,” he added.
Aqil explained that these various improvements are contained in article 48 of the Perppu for job creation. There are 32 changes to improve Law No. 33 of 2014 which are contained in article 48 of the Perppu for job creation, he said.
There are several fundamental changes related to the guarantees of halal products, as follows:
1. Determination of product halitality.
The determination of product halitality is submitted by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Provincial MUI, Regency/City MUI or Aceh Ulema Consultative Assembly (MPU) to the BPJPH as the basis for issuance of halal certificates. is exceeded, the determination of the halality of the product is carried out by the fatwa committee on halal products on the basis of the provisions of the halal fatwa The determination of the halality of the product by the fatwa committee on halal products is carried out no later than 2 (two) working days.
2. Halal certification with a halal declaration.
In applications for halal certification made by micro and small business actors through a halal declaration, the determination of the halality of the product is made by the Fatwa Committee on Halal Products based on the provisions of the fatwa halal PPH. , BPJPH issues Halal Certificates.
3. Establishment of the fatwa committee on halal products.
This committee was formed and is responsible to the minister of religion which consists of ulama and scholars and was formed no later than 1 (one) year after the promulgation of this law.
4. Period of validity of the Halal certificate.
The Halal Certificate is valid from the moment it is issued by the BPJPH and remains valid as long as there is no change in the composition of the Material and/or Process of the Halal Product.
5. Assistance in the halal production process.
The assistance by the Halal Product Process Facilitators is completed no later than 10 (ten) working days after the submission of the application for halal certification by the actors of micro and small enterprises.
6. Electronic Halal Product Warranty Services.
The law requires Halal Product Assurance Services to use an electronic system integrated with the Halal Certification Service process performed by BPJPH, LPH, MUI, Provincial MUI, Regency/City MUI, Aceh MPU, Halal Product Fatwa Committee and PPH Facilitators .
Furthermore, Aqil explained, this Job Creation Perpu replaces Law Number 11 of 2020 regarding Job Creation which was declared conditionally unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court (MK) in November 2021 by the decision of the Constitutional Court number 91/PUU-XVIII/2020. Since early January 2023, President Joko Widodo has submitted a Job Creation Perppu to the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia for approval. (Magnificent/MTb/bd)
Shown as much: 12
|
Sources
2/ https://jateng.kemenag.go.id/2023/01/perpu-ciptaker-bpjph-sertifikasi-halal-bagi-umk-lebih-cepat/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Faster Halal Certification for MSEs – Ministry of Religion Regional Office, Central Java Province
- Former state-level Punjab hockey player lifts sacks to earn livelihood, gets Rs 1.25 per sack
- Conan Gray on friends, fashion and getting together
- How ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Became One of the Most Romantic TV Episodes of the Year
- An earthquake shakes the Xinjiang region in northwest China
- After laying off 12,000 Google employees, CEO Sundar Pichai takes ‘significant’ pay cuts
- Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin threatened to target him in missile attack
- Tennis World celebrates Novak Djokovic’s historic win at the Australian Open
- Fashion trends from the 90s that are coming back this year
- Google makes it easy to share access to content presented on Meet
- Xi Jinping is ‘most unpleasant’ leader I’ve met as secretary: Pompeo
- India’s Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the 75th anniversary of his death