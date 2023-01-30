Politics
Erdogan hints at NATO approval for Finland, good deals and slippery roads
Reports Helsingin Sanomat (you switch to another service) that according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan gave the green light to Finland joining NATO. On the other hand, Erdoan continues to refuse to support Sweden’s membership.
In a televised speech on Sunday, Erdogan said, regarding the two countries’ NATO membership applications, that “we could give Finland a different message and Sweden would be shocked when they see our message. But Finland shouldn’t make the same mistake as Sweden”. “
Finnish Ambassador to Turkey, Ari Mkideclined to comment to Helsingin Sanomat on Sunday evening on Erdoan’s remarks.
Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO member countries that have not yet accepted the candidacies of Finland and Sweden to become members of the alliance. The Hungarian government has announced that it will ratify membership applications in February.
Turkey has frozen negotiations on the issue over what it sees as Swedish support for Kurdish separatists. Earlier in January, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that there was no discussion on the separate evaluation of the candidatures of Finland and Sweden.
In other article (you switch to another service)Helsingin Sanomat reports that Paul Levin, director of the Institute of Turkish Studies at Stockholm University, says there was nothing new in Erdoan’s remarks, although they were more pointed. In an interview with Swedish news agency TT, Levin said Erdoan mainly stressed that he had a problem specifically with Sweden.
HS notes that last Tuesday, in an interview with Yle, Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto indicated that it was possible that Finland could continue its membership without Sweden. Later in the day, Haavisto clarified his statement and stressed that Finland’s position on NATO membership along with Sweden had not changed.
This week’s All Points North podcast discussed Finland’s NATO accession process and the roadblock presented by Turkey. Listen here:
Post-election partnerships
A new survey of Uutissuomalainen Newspaper Group (you switch to another service) shows broad support among conservative representatives of the National Coalition Party for a possible ministerial partnership with the Finnish party after the parliamentary elections this spring.
The poll found that more than 50% of NCP party congress representatives who answered the question consider the Finnish party to be the most acceptable main partner, if and when to form a new government.
The second favorite was clearly the SDP, which was named the most suitable main government partner by more than 30%. The Center Party and the Swedish People’s Party were also mentioned in the survey, but both received less than 10% support.
NCP representatives who nominated the Finnish Party as the best candidate for a senior cabinet partner said this was mainly due to similar views on economic policy.
The Uutissuomalainen poll collected responses from 60% of NCP party congress representatives. The overwhelming majority also said they would not rule out government cooperation with any party.
Looking for bargains
The farmers’ union newspaper, Rural Future, looks at an overview of buying trends (you switch to another service) carried out by the K group of retail supermarkets.
Group K says shoppers today are enjoying a record number of personal offers tailored to their own buying behavior. Also, more and more people are taking advantage of bundles and buying goods in larger lots.
At the same time, however, consumers are also more aware of the amount of food waste that occurs at home and do not necessarily want to buy large quantities of perishable food at one time. This is particularly evident in small households.
Group K claims that in total more than a quarter of all purchases made in its supermarkets are on sale products.
Among the sale items, older customers particularly appreciate the discounted offers on coffee.
Consumer trends also include an increase in purchases of ground beef, instead of more expensive cuts, and whole fresh fish, instead of more processed and expensive fish products.
Rain, sleet, snow
Once again, most of the country was affected by bad weather, making driving conditions hazardous to very hazardous in all areas except northern Lapland.
According to evening newspaper (you switch to another service)most of today’s precipitation will be in the form of rain in the south and southwest.
Roads are particularly slippery in areas where snow accumulates on already icy surfaces.
Foreca Meteorologist Joanna Rinné told the newspaper that the heaviest accumulation of fresh snow was seen in North Karelia, North Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and the northeast of the country.
