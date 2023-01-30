Reviews | Donald Trump isn’t the only one to blame for the Capitol riot. I know.





With the legitimacy of democracy so degraded, the revolution seemed logical. As Russell James Peterson, a rioter who pleaded guilty to marching, demonstrating or picketing the Capitol, said on December 4, 2020, the only way to restore balance and peace is through war. Too much trust has been lost in our great nation. Guy Reffitt, who was sentenced to seven years in prison for leading the charge down the Capitol steps while carrying a gun, made a similar case later that month: The government has spent decades commit treason. The next week he drove 20 hours to do the right thing because there were mean people, filthy people, in the Capitol. Oath keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy and other crimes, like their leader Stewart Rhodes, had long believed that a corrupt group of left-wing elites were preparing to upend American freedoms and that only militias like them could save the Constitution. Their loss of faith in the federal government had led them to the illusion that their seditious behavior to keep Mr. Trump in power was patriotic.

Surprisingly, these comments weren’t just coming from domestic violent extremists; some came from people who appeared to be ordinary Americans. Dona Sue Bissey, a grandmother and owner of an Indiana hair salon, said shortly after the attack that she was very happy to have been part of the insurgency; Anthony Robert Williams, a painter from Michigan, called January 6 the proudest day of my life.

Since the 1960s, political scientists have surveyed Americans and measured the steady decline of public trust in the federal government. Time and again, they described the foreseeable consequences of people who believe the deliberative system has lost its legitimacy; almost always they will turn to alternative means to get what they want, even if it means destroying their government in the process. The attack on the Capitol is a perfect example. William Dunfee, an Ohio pastor charged with felony and misdemeanor, told his congregation on December 27, 2020 that resolving your disputes on the ballot did not work, so they should make the government, the tyrants, socialists, Marxists, progressives, Washington RINOs fear them.

Some criticized our report for focusing on Mr. Trump and his big lie instead of delving deeper into other causes, such as declining trust in government or racial resentment or economic inequality. that made people believe that patriotism required storming the Capitol. Far from ignoring these concepts, we have made many of our documents public and archived the rest so that historians, political scientists, sociologists and many others can examine our findings in ways that we could not, in examining the causes and consequences of January 6 with a longer time horizon than we had.

Our report offered several simple solutions to prevent another sitting president from challenging a fair election. But solving the central problem of loss of trust in government will take longer and a much more complex battery of remedies.

