Chinese leader Xi Jinping is ‘most obnoxious’, says former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo | world news

Washington: Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that of the dozens of world leaders he had met, he considered Chinese President Xi Jinping the most unpleasant. Pompeo also recalled how Xi Jinping threatened to stop sending PPF kits to America if he continued to hold Beijing to account over Covid-19. Pompeo made these revelations in his book, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for America I Love.” In his book, Pompeo, 59, mentioned that he had multiple interactions with the Chinese leader and found him “austere” and a “quintessential communist apparatchik”.

He said Xi told stories of Chinese victimization and spoke of his “demands to avenge grievances long before any of us were born.” Personally, I thought Xi was austere. While Putin can be funny and cheerful, even if he’s mean, Xi wasn’t so dead-eyed serious. I have never once seen an unforced smile, Pompeo wrote in the book that hit bookstores on Tuesday.

I also found in Xi a communist apparatchik par excellence: heavy on the abstract, light on the issues under discussion and always eager to impose his views, even if he pretends to listen to you. He matched the psychological profile of an East German or Soviet communist I came to study during my days in the military, Pompeo noted.

The former US secretary of state mentioned in the book his many interactions with the 69-year-old Chinese leader. Pompeo notes that Xi spoke in “hollow tones” and was always on the lookout for archaic Chinese words, phrases and proverbs of questionable clarity.

“My State Department China policy adviser, Miles Yu, later told me that the CCP leaders in general, and General Secretary Xi in particular, are deploying overworked scholarship to play gullible American leaders. he declared.

Of the dozens of world leaders I met, he was among the most disagreeable. How’s that for telling the hard truth? Having now seen the regime personified at the highest level, I was struck by the difference between its leaders and the Chinese people, Pompeo said.

He noted that a small company he ran in Kansas, with an operation in Shanghai that employed less than 15 people, allowed him to travel to China several times in the early 2000s. love the Chinese people, and I still love them. It saddens me that the American model of engagement with China emboldened a regime with such disregard for basic human dignity and which viewed its own people as cogs of the Marxist system of power, he writes.

Xi, 69, was re-elected general secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party for a record third five-year term last year, a privilege granted only to party founder Mao Zedong. Referring to his first meeting with Xi, Pompeo said he assessed him and told him his thoughts.

It was clear he was looking to take the measure of me and the Trump team as well. He had previously met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in April 2017. On that occasion, Trump revealed that he had ordered a strike against Syria and other targets minutes earlier. Without a doubt, Xi knew it was not Team Obama. My message to Beijing reinforced it, he said.

In the book, Pompeo writes that at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, Xi told then-President Donald Trump that continued calls for accountability would undermine America’s ability to receive equipment. personal protective equipment (PPE) shipped from China. The coronavirus originated in the central city of Wuhan in China in early December 2019 before spreading across the world, killing more than 6 million people worldwide, disrupting businesses.