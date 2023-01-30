Trump gives a “typical” speech to the NH GOP | Election





SALEM, NH Former President Donald Trump delivered a nearly hour-long speech at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting on Saturday, discussing the US-Mexico border, the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the war in Ukraine, in what one attendee called a typical Trump speech.

Every day is April Fool’s Day, Trump said, in a critique of the Biden presidency.

He also used the speech to attack the FBI and some Republicans whom he called RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.

Trump also reaffirmed his commitment to keeping New Hampshire ranked first in the nation for elections.

I like it here, Trump said. Live Free or Die.

We will turn NH to red, he added.

Trump ended the speech by promising to return to the Granite State several times.

In a year we’re going to win the New Hampshire primary and then with the help of the good people in this state, I love the people, we’re going to take back our country and we’re going to take back the White House and we’re going to put the United States back together. United, he said.

He spoke about schools, calling for eliminating federal funding for schools that teach critical race theory. He also called for the direct election of principals by parents.

Trump also used the speech to announce that former New Hampshire GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek will take on the role of senior adviser for his 2024 campaign in New Hampshire.

Chris Ager, a member of the Republican National Committee, was elected president.

The meeting took place at Salem High School and drew a crowd of Trump supporters.

Laurie Jasper, a native of Andover and now a resident of Hudson, NH, said the speech was good. She added that her repetition of the New Hampshire state motto Live Free or Die at the end of the speech drew much applause.

Former New Hampshire State Rep. John OConner of Derry praised Trump’s support for the military in his speech and said it gave insight into Trump’s accomplishments.

He also said he was surprised the president was speaking at the event.

Tom Eaton, former president of the New Hampshire Senate, said the speech was typical Trump and Trump was still energized.

New Hampshire is pretty good for him, Eaton said. Shows that it’s important to him.

Trump officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign in November 2022.

