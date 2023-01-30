Donald Trump speech – latest: Trump kicks off 2024 campaign with attacks on trans rights and radical racists





Trump opens 2024 race, says he’s ‘more engaged’ than ever

Donald Trump kicked off his 2024 presidential election over the weekend with two major campaign events, launching attacks on what he called the cult of gender ideology and radical racists.

The former president spoke to about 200 people at the South Carolina State Capitol building, in a particularly low-key event unlike his usual noisy gatherings in front of thousands of worshipers.

Were going to stop the radical leftist racists and perverts trying to indoctrinate our youth, and were going to take their Marxist hands off our children, Trump said as he addressed familiar themes at the rally.

Mr Trump also said he would focus on defeating the cult of gender ideology and reaffirming that God created two genders: male and female.

Saturday’s rally was his first since announcing his race to reclaim the White House in 2024.

Before heading to Colombia, he told a small crowd at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting in Salem that he was angrier and more engaged than ever.

Donald Trumphit entered the campaign trail on Saturday for the first time since announcing his candidacy for the White House in 2024, visiting two early-voting states and brushing aside criticism that his run had gotten off to a slow start.

Addressing an event in New Hampshire before heading to South Carolina, he said: “I’m angrier now and more engaged now than I’ve ever been.

In Colombia, the former president has spoken out against transgender rights and the teaching of critical race theory, a once obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and class bans in some states.

“Were going to stop the radical leftist racists and perverts who were trying to indoctrinate our youth, and were going to take their Marxist hands off our children,” Mr. Trump said.

“Were going to defeat the cult of gender ideology and reaffirm that God created two genders: male and female. Were not going to allow men to play women’s sports.”

Shweta Sharma30 January 2023 06:28

1675076420Trump berates Fox News host for grating voice and jittery presentation

Donald Trump gave an unsolicited review of Fox News show The Five in which he called co-host Jessica Tarlov absolutely terrible and called her voice grating and unbearable.

Tarlov, a former Democratic pollster, is one of the show’s liberal voices and was named co-host in 2021.

I really like The Five on Fox News, especially the hosts, with the exception of wacky Jessica Tarlov, who is absolutely terrible, the one-term president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

His facts are knowingly wrong, his jittery presentation is horrible, and, forgive me, his VOICE is grating and unbearable.

Shweta Sharma30 January 2023 11:00

1675074620Biden, McCarthy to discuss debt limit at White House talks

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he looks forward to talking with President Joe Biden about a reasonable and responsible way to lift the debt ceiling when the two meet on Wednesday for their first meeting at the House. Blanche since Mr. McCarthy’s election to Publish.

Mr McCarthy has said he wants to cut spending while raising the debt ceiling, even though the White House has ruled out linking the two issues as the government tries to avoid a potentially devastating financial default.

The speaker promised that cuts in social security and health insurance would be ruled out.

I know the president said he doesn’t want to have a discussion (about the cuts), but I think it’s very important that our whole government is designed to find a compromise, McCarthy told CBS Face the Nation.

I want to sit down together, find an agreement that we can move forward on to put us on a path to balance and at the same time not jeopardize any of our debts at the same time.

Shweta Sharma30 January 2023 10:30

Shweta Sharma30 January 2023 09:00

1675067420South Carolina Republicans keep options open

Several Republicans are planning to support Donald Trump’s presidential race in 2024, as he has yet to announce nominations for candidates in several states.

William Oden, the chairman of the Republican Party for Sumter County, South Carolina, said he was a fan of the former president but kept his options open.

I haven’t decided, says Mr. Oden. Waiting for everyone to come out. And like I would in business, I’m not making any choices until we’ve heard from all the candidates.

There were several conspicuous absences in South Carolina from Mr Trump’s rally, including the state’s party chairman, five US Republican representatives from the state and US Senator from South Carolina, Tim Scott, who was himself presented as a potential Republican presidential candidate.

At his rally, Mr. Trump tried to allay those concerns, telling the crowd he expected a wave of additional endorsements from federal and state lawmakers in South Carolina within days.

Shweta Sharma30 January 2023 08:30

1675065620Nikki Haley calls for a new generation of leaders to walk away from Trump

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has taken a veiled shot at former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden over their shared dreams of running for president in 2024.

The former Trump administration official was interviewed on Fox News when she took the opportunity to say that a younger generation of leaders was needed in Washington.

I think we need a younger generation to step in, step in and really start fixing things, she said, adding: Can I be that leader? Yes, I think I can be that leader.

Shweta Sharma30 January 2023 08:00

1675063820Trump speaks out on Tire Nichols murder: It should never have happened

The former presidents’ comments came a day after the city of Memphis publicly released video footage of the attack earlier this month.

The video shows a violent confrontation between officers in the unit and Nichols, 29, in which officers can be seen beating him and using batons and Tasers to subdue him as he cries out for his mother.

Shweta Sharma30 January 2023 07:30

