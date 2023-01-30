As Asia’s richest man falters, will his Modi ties hurt the prime minister?

For years, Indias Adani Group, an Indian conglomerate and the world’s largest private developer of coal-fired power plants, has faced repeated allegations of corruption, money laundering and theft of taxpayers’ money. These complaints tended to be local in origin, and they triggered low-level investigations that generally disappeared. Meanwhile Gautam Adani, 60, continued to amass his wealth, becoming key to India’s infrastructure expansion under powerful Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Known as Rockefeller ModsAdani is now the richest man in Asia.

The American investigation caused a scandal. Now, Adanis’ family energy and transportation empire has come under fire with a US-based survey by Hindenburg Research. The New York-based financial forensics investigator cited evidence of suspected money laundering, stock manipulation and tax evasion, which caused the Adani Group’s market value to plummet. fall. Crucially, the report also raises questions about Adani’s closeness to his friend and ally, Modi.

Starting with diamonds and raw materials, Adani is now India’s coal king. Despite protests and regulations against the use of dirty fossil fuels, the first-generation entrepreneur also extended in defence, media and cement, but much of its money comes from energy and infrastructure contracts, many of which were awarded during the Modi era. While the two men’s relationship has been under intense scrutiny for years, the widely cited Hindenburg Inquest not only details the extent of Adanis’ wrongdoing, but it complaints it could not have gotten this far without the government regulators who obstructed and supported its expansion.

Modis has remained silent about his ties to Adani, but he has would have fed a connection with him since the 1990s. Before Modi was prime minister, he was chief minister of Gujarat, the same state where Adani got his start and where one of Modis’ main gifts to him was land at a derisory pricewhich essentially became the launching pad for Adani’s biggest power moves.

The consequences. The scandal has started a race on Adanis companies, clouding the outlook for India’s excellent emerging market potential, but their immense size and role in India’s recent growth spurt still have analysts convinced that Adani is too single to fail.

With elections slated for next year, the bigger question is whether this will hurt Modis’ prospects for a third term. Hindenburg’s discoveries prompted the Indies to oppose request an investigation into how regulators let Adani go this far. Many analysts claim that he and Modi have been scratching their backs for more than two decades, noting that Adani was worth a mere $2.8 billion in 2014, when Modi became prime minister, and is now worth $119 billion.

Still, analysts doubt the Prime Minister will be harmed by the fallout.

I don’t expect these revelations about the Adani group to harm Modi politically, says Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington. He remains remarkably popular and can easily withstand the kinds of challenges that would doom the most vulnerable politicians.

Teflon Modi. The popularity of Modis is among the highest in the world. Despite the recent and less recent failures of awkward India COVID response to not rule anti-Muslims policies of his Bharatiya Janata party Modi appears to be Indias Teflon Man.

One of the reasons Modi doesn’t suffer politically from these episodes is that these challenges can be described as a reflection of his victimhood, Kugelman says, referring to the oft-used Modis, They’re Shooting Us. Hindutva Politics. Modi alleges that powerful forces are unjustly conspiring to attack and weaken him, and that cannot stand,” he said.

Adanis spokespersons took a similar stance last week. nationalist approach against its American opponents, claiming that an attack on the group was an attack on India. But with Adani threatening legal action against US-based investigators, Modi may not need to get defensive just yet.

India lacks a strong, united opposition with the ability to exploit these moments, and the main opposition group remains quite weak, Kugelman says.

For now, Modi is popular enough at home that he doesn’t have to worry too much about the blows to his image.

The Adani scandal comes and goes like others before it and will have little lasting political impact on Modi, Kugelman says, noting that the prime minister can easily withstand such political shocks.