New biopic on Narendra Modi, Ek Naya Savera, soon to be on screen





Sabbir Qureshi A new Savera brings to audiences the inspiring story of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The film follows the successful journey of Narendra Modis from humble beginnings to becoming Indian Prime Minister and visionary politician. It is produced by Dr. Bu Abdullah and directed by Sabbir Qureshi. The trailer for the film will be released soon and highlights the transformation of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, while hinting at some of his gripping real-life events. Director Sabbir Qureshi spent six months researching and learning his little-known life story. Sabbir said: I have immense admiration and respect for our Prime Minister, and it is an honor to be able to share his story with the rest of the world through film. Since Prime Minister Modi has established himself successfully and proven himself since childhood, we have produced this film to strongly motivate and inspire the development of our precious future generations, especially children. The film particularly covers and integrates our cultural values, our discipline and the genetic traits of Indian identity, and we also intend to take the film to an international level. – ADVERTISING – Dr. Bu Abdullah added: This is one of my most ambitious projects, and it brings me great joy to be able to bring this hero to the big screen. Moreover, I believe not everyone is aware of the true personality of Shri Modis. The previously untold and unknown aspects of his charisma have inspired us to tell his story and hopefully inspire others. Rudra Ramtekar plays Narendra Modi as a child and Vikas Mahante plays him as an adult. Sikandar Khan portrays his father, Damodardas Modi, and Shanti Devi Aggrawal his mother, Hiraba. Gunjan Ramtekar is depicted as Modiss’ sister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsindiatimes.com/new-biopic-on-narendra-modi-ek-naya-savera-to-hit-the-big-screen-soon/

