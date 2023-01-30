Mike Pompeo: ‘Xi Jinping’s real mission was to get me fired’: former top US official

Mike Pompeo recently resumed his book titled “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I love”.

Mike Pompeo said that of the dozens of world leaders he met as US secretary of state, he found the “most unpleasant” was Chinese President Xi Jinping, who threatened to stop sending PPF kits in America if he continued to hold Beijing to account. on Covid-19.

In his book, “Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I love,” former US Secretary of State Pompeo, 59, writes that he had multiple interactions with the Chinese leader and found him “ austere” and a “Communist apparatchik par excellence”. .

He writes that Xi told stories of Chinese victimization and spoke of his “demands to avenge grievances long before any of us were born.”

“I personally thought Xi was austere. While Putin can be funny and cheerful, even if he is mean, Xi was not as serious as dead eyes. I never once saw a smile no forced,” Mr. Pompeo wrote in the book, which hit bookstores on Tuesday.

“I also found in Xi a communist apparatchik par excellence: heavy in the abstract, light on the issues under discussion and always eager to impose his views, even if he pretends to listen to you. He matched the psychological profile from an East German or Soviet Communist, I came to study during my days in the military,” Mr. Pompeo notes.

The former US secretary of state writes in the book about his many interactions with the 69-year-old Chinese leader.

Pompeo notes that Xi spoke in “hollow tones” and was always on the lookout for archaic Chinese words, phrases and proverbs of questionable clarity.

“My State Department China policy adviser, Miles Yu, later told me that the CCP leaders in general, and General Secretary Xi in particular, are deploying overworked erudition to play gullible American leaders,” did he declare.

“Of the dozens of world leaders I met, he was among the most unpleasant. How’s that to tell the harsh truth? Having now seen the regime personified at the highest level, I was struck by the difference between its leaders and the Chinese people,” Mr. Pompeo said.

He says a small company he ran in Kansas, with an operation in Shanghai that employed less than 15 people, allowed him to travel to China several times in the early 2000s.

“I had come to love the Chinese people, and I still love them. It saddens me that the American model of engagement with China emboldened a regime with such disregard for basic human dignity and which viewed its own people as cogs in the Marxist system of power,” he wrote.

Xi, 69, was re-elected general secretary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party for a record third five-year term last year, a privilege granted only to party founder Mao Zedong.

Referring to his first meeting with Xi, Mr Pompeo said he assessed him and told him his thoughts.

“It was clear that he was looking to take the measure of me and the Trump team as well. He had previously met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in April 2017. On that occasion Trump revealed that he had strike on Syria and other targets minutes earlier. No doubt Xi knew it wasn’t Team Obama. My message to Beijing reinforced that,” he said.

In the book, Pompeo writes that at the height of the Covid-19 crisis, Xi told then-President Donald Trump that continued calls for accountability would undermine America’s ability to receive equipment. personal protective equipment (PPE) shipped from China.

The coronavirus originated in the central city of Wuhan in China in early December 2019 before spreading across the world, killing more than 6 million people worldwide, disrupting businesses.

According to WHO, as of January 27, 2023, there were 752,517,552 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 6,804,491 deaths.

“The United States was still in the early stages of understanding what we were up against, and the President launched the tough decision that putting America first meant not compromising our ability to procure equipment. potentially vital in China,” writes Mr. Pompeo.

“At the same time, however, I was determined to impose accountability by telling the truth. I already knew that the CCP was not happy with me,” he said.

Mr. Pompeo said that on March 25 he held a press conference at the State Department and tore the party apart over its decision to hide impending global catastrophe.

He says he suspects his harsh words influenced Trump’s previously scheduled call with Xi the next evening, March 26.

“I joined the call from a safe location, while the president was at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. It started cordially, as Xi offered oriental medicines that he assured us would relieve the symptoms of COVID-19. , if Trump needed it, my mission was to get me fired,” Mr. Pompeo wrote.

“He railed against me: Pompeo defamed the Chinese people. Pompeo is antagonistic and a pugilist for no reason. Pompeo is risking the trade deal we signed two months ago. Pompeo is immature and jeopardizing everything we we built together. I’m sure he knew I was on the call, so I admired his candor, if not his purpose,” he wrote.

Mr. Pompeo writes that shortly after the call, Trump called him and said, “My Mike, that fucking guy hates you!”

“We should have a chat in the morning, because it was late in DC, but I needed to ‘shut up for a while’. We needed this sanitary equipment from China, he said,” M wrote. Pompeo.

“Under his leadership, I committed to a temporary rhetorical ceasefire. There was only one moment when I thought my job might be in jeopardy. I had seen President Trump directed his anger at many cabinet officials over the previous three years, but I had never really worried that I was about to leave. Now it was my turn,” he said.

According to the book, a few days later, while Mr. Pompeo was in the Oval Office, Trump walked in and saw him in person for the first time since Xi’s call.

He said, “You should know that Xi hates this guy. Mike, you’re putting us all at risk – PPE, our trade deal. Stop, for God’s sake!” the book notes.

“When I got home that night, I told Susan that my good run might be coming to an end. I wouldn’t praise Xi or the CCP for their murderous lies. Quiet for a while. time? Alright,” Mr. Pompeo wrote.

