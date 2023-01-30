Erdogan may approve Finland’s NATO bid, ‘shock’ Sweden





ISTANBUL (AP) Turkey’s president has suggested his country could approve Finland’s NATO membership application before taking action against Sweden, while the Turkish government has issued a travel warning for European countries due to anti-Turkish protests and what he called Islamophobia.

The travel warning issued on Saturday evening follows protests last weekend outside the Turkish embassy in Sweden, where an anti-Islam activist burned the Koran and pro-Kurdish groups protested against Turkey. Events have reinforced Turkey’s refusal so far to ratify Sweden’s NATO candidacy.

Sweden and Finland have jointly applied to become members of the military alliance, abandoning their long-standing military non-alignment following Russia’s war against Ukraine. In a pre-recorded video of an event released on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan indicated that Turkey could approve only Finland. If necessary, we could give a different message about Finland. Sweden will be shocked when we give a different message about Finland. Erdogan told a group of young people from Bilecik province. Turkey has accused the government in Stockholm of being too lenient towards groups it considers terrorist organizations or existential threats, including Kurdish groups. NATO requires the unanimous approval of its existing members to add new ones, but Erdogan’s government has said it will only agree to admit Sweden if the country meets its conditions. In its travel warning to citizens, the Turkish Foreign Ministry cited an increase in anti-Turkish protests by groups linked to terrorist groups, a reference to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has led an insurgency of several decades against Turkey. Along with Turkey, the European Union and the United States also designate the PKK as a terrorist group. Pro-Kurdish groups wave flags of the PKK and its affiliates during protests in Sweden organized in response to Sweden and Finland’s pledge to prevent PKK activities in their countries in order to win approval of Turkey for joining NATO. Erdogan said he told the Swedish Prime Minister: You will extradite these terrorists if you really want to join NATO. If you don’t extradite these terrorists, then sorry. He said Turkey had provided a list of 120 people it wanted to extradite from Sweden, a request that was part of a memorandum signed in June that avoided Turkey’s veto of the joint Nordic bid. Turkey is seeking the extradition of suspected PKK militants as well as some supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the Muslim cleric accused of the 2016 coup attempt. In December, Sweden’s Supreme Court said the country could not extradite Bulent Kenes, the former editor of a Gulen-linked newspaper, angering Turkey. Turkey also strongly condemned far-right activist Rasmus Paludans for burning the Koran last weekend in Stockholm, something he repeated in Copenhagen on Friday. Ankara summoned the Dutch ambassador after another far-right activist ripped up pages from the Koran in The Hague. Following last week’s protests, Erdogan warned Sweden not to expect support for its candidacy for the military alliance. Turkey has also indefinitely postponed a key meeting in Brussels that would have discussed Sweden and Finland joining NATO. Turkey’s Foreign Ministry has urged its citizens to take precautions and stay away from demonstration areas in Europe. He also said they should approach local authorities if they face xenophobic or racist attacks. In a separate notice, the ministry also urged Turkish citizens to be vigilant in the United States for protests in response to the fatal beating by Memphis, Tennessee, police of Tire Nichols, an unarmed black man. Earlier Saturday, before Turkey issued its travel warning, the Nordic countries separately issued updated travel guidelines for Turkey. Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have urged their citizens visiting Turkey to avoid large gatherings and exercise caution. Sweden’s foreign ministry said in a message on its website that the Swedish embassy in Ankara remains closed to the public and that visitors to the country’s consulate general in Istanbul are asked to be vigilant. We want to make Swedes in Turkey aware that further protests could take place, the Swedish ministry said, referring to counter-protests that erupted in Turkey after last weekend’s events in Stockholm. ___ Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed to this.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/news/article/turkey-issues-travel-warning-to-europe-following-17749361.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos