Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs’ Day





On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and also remembered those who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. The Prime Minister said the sacrifices of the martyrs will continue to strengthen the country’s resolve to strive for a developed India. “I bow before Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his deep thoughts. I also pay my respects to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will continue to strengthen our resolve to work for a developed world. India,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Gandhi and said he inspired the country to make it Atmanirbhar. “Millions of greetings to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, who inspired us to make the country Atmanirbhar by following the path of indigeneity and self-reliance. This would be a true tribute to Gandhi ji d ’embracing the ideas of cleanliness, nativeness and self-reliance -respected Bapu’s language in the Amrit Kaal,” Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi). Defense Minister Rajnath Singh bowed to Mahatma Gandhi in tribute and said the path he charted for world peace was still relevant today. “I bow to the respected Bapu on his death anniversary and pay my humble respects to him. The path he showed for world peace and India’s progress is very relevant even today Thanks to his inspiration, the building of a new and self-reliant India is progressing today,” Singh tweeted in Hindi. National Chairman of Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda said in his tribute that the Mahatma has paved the way for peace and welfare of mankind through truth and non-violence. “I bow down on his death anniversary to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, who paved the way for peace and the well-being of mankind through truth and non-violence. Yours ideal life and your well-being thoughts will always inspire us to serve the nation and society,” Nadda tweeted, roughly translated from Hindi). Martyrs’ Day, also known as Shaheed Diwas, is observed on January 30 every year in the country to honor freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/current-affairs/pm-modi-amit-shah-pay-tributes-to-mahatma-gandhi-on-martyrs-day-123013000166_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos