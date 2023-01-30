Politics
Harnessing White Paper protests to revoke zero-COVID policy – The Diplomat
The Chinese government used public discontent as a cover for difficult policy change.
Protests in China against the Zero-COVID policy have spread from President Xi Jinpings alma mater Tsinghua University to city streets across the country. The protests against the white paper, as they became known, drew inspiration from the Be Water movement in Hong Kong to prevent the identification of ringleaders and minimize lawbreaking, thereby reducing the risk of arrest. While contact with some movement leaders and others who have expressed opposition to the Xi administration has reportedly been lost, most members of the public who took part in the protests against the White Paper do not appear to have been detained. .
The concentration of Chinese government power in the hands of Xi Jinping means that Xi himself is in the crosshairs of anti-government or anti-party movements. The more power is concentrated, the more Xi himself will bear the brunt of public discontent, even in the absence of explicit cooperation between different regions. Yet the Xi administration has not suppressed protest movements. Some observers saw it as a show of resilience on the part of the government, demonstrating its ability to determine an appropriate response to society’s demands. In reality, the Xi administration has been under pressure to address a range of challenges, including easing the Zero-COVID policy, implementing economic stimulus measures and tackling rising unemployment. When it comes to COVID policy change, Hong Kong had a head start on the mainland, which is believed to be the result of successful lobbying of Beijing by the Hong Kong business community.
The policy adopted by the Xi administration was not to relax the Zero-COVID policy. Rather, it was to downgrade COVID-19 from a Class A infectious disease to a Class B infectious disease on Jan. 8, effectively ending the policy. China’s policy now is to move from Zero-COVID to living with COVID, and the government has refused to admit that the Zero-COVID policy was a failure. Rather, his logic is that the success of the Zero-COVID policy means that it now makes sense for it to be discontinued. In fact, even under Zero-COVID, the Delta and Omicron strains have spread across the country. If, as some claim, China was inspired by the example of Hong Kong, it did not take into account the fact that outside the big cities, health systems comparable to those of Hong Kong are virtually non-existent in mainland China. As a result, China is experiencing a rampant spread of infections and a drastic increase in deaths. Of course, the Chinese government does not publicly acknowledge this increase in mortality and continues to insist that its former policy was a success.
So what was really behind the timing of this policy change by the Chinese government? First, it achieves herd immunity by the time the National People’s Congress is held in March 2023. A considerable number of people were already infected before the mass migration of people to their hometowns around Chinese New Year on the 22nd January, and infections are likely. peak by early February, potentially becoming contained a month later, early March.
Second, China may have waited for the right moment to institute a policy U-turn amid a series of economic warning signs. Challenges such as economic recovery and unemployment meant that at some point the country had to adopt an economy-oriented policy. China may have waited for the opportune moment.
Third, the White Paper protests that took place in November 2022 were likely a significant contributor. Even though the easing of the Zero-COVID policy in response to these protests resulted in a high death toll, the policy could be justified by the administration on the grounds that it was carried out in response to public demand. . The protests may have provided Xi with the cover he needed to change policy. This can be seen as another example of exploiting a situation to deflect blame from the government, similar to how the Chinese government frequently exploits international opposition and domestic protest movements.
China has not given up on the Zero-COVID policy and understandably has not acknowledged the problems with Chinese vaccines. Achieving herd immunity with inadequate healthcare systems entails considerable sacrifices, with people with underlying health conditions being particularly vulnerable. The uncertainty surrounding Chinese vaccine approvals and the issue of potential new variants in China is making other countries cautious about accepting travelers from China, even as the latter opens up to international travel. There is also growing discontent in China over the rising death toll. It remains to be seen whether the Xi administration will stand idly by and watch the toll of the pandemic mount, while continuing to trumpet the success and achievements of its Zero-COVID policy.
Tibia KAWASHIMA is a professor at the University of Tokyo.
