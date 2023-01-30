BBC Narendra Modi Doc leads protests outside new broadcasting house – Deadline





Protests took place outside the new BBC broadcasting house yesterday over Narendra Modi’s controversial documentary India: the Modi question. Dozens of protesters from Britain’s Indian diaspora gathered outside the BBC’s London headquarters on Sunday, angered by the Indian leader’s portrayal and his relationship with the country’s Muslim minority. Meanwhile, Indian free speech activists are trying to get the film back on social media after it was taken down. India’s Supreme Court will next week consider petitions against a government order to remove clips of the show from Twitter and YouTube, Reuters reports. Two lawyers have filed motions against the move and they will be heard in the coming days. The document, which the BBC has defended as “rigorously researched”, investigates persistent allegations that Modi’s government is biased against the country’s minority Muslim population. The Indian government took particular umbrage at Modi’s coverage of riot handling when he was chief minister of Gujurat in 2002 and a suspected Muslim mob set fire to a train carrying Hindu pilgrims. The incident sparked one of the worst outbreaks of religious bloodshed in independent India and Modi was accused of not doing enough to stop the riots. He was exonerated by a Supreme Court inquest in 2012 and a motion challenging his exoneration was dismissed last year. Kanchan Gupta, a senior adviser to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, called the documentary “hostile propaganda and anti-Indian rubbish”. The latest developments come days after self-proclaimed free speech advocate Elon Musk bowed to pressure and banned all images of the doc from being shared on Twitter, while the Indian government imposed a similar ban on YouTube in India. Both platforms quickly complied with government censorship demands and posts on around 50 Twitter accounts were removed, leading to criticism of Musk, who repeatedly underlined his pro-freedom credentials. expression and recently lifted Donald Trump’s Twitter ban. The BBC said the documentary had been “rigorously researched” and involved a wide range of voices and opinions, including responses from officials of Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata party. “The BBC is committed to highlighting important issues around the world,” a BBC spokeswoman added. “The documentary series examines the tensions between India’s Hindu majority and Muslim minority and explores Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy in relation to these tensions. It has been the source of considerable reporting and interest both in India and around the world in recent years.

