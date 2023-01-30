Boris Johnson kyiv, this may be a detail for you





Boris Johnson and Volodymyr Zelensky, Kyiv, January 22. HANDOUT / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP fighting pose Did you miss Boris Johnson? No? Too bad for you. On Sunday January 22, more than four months after leaving Downing Street, the former British Prime Minister reappeared, to everyone’s surprise, in Ukrainian territory. After visiting the towns of Borodianka and Boutcha, heavily affected by the fighting, Johnson headed for kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelensky and a fine line-up of photographers were waiting for him. Because, as often, the image of the meeting counted here more than the meeting itself. Read also: Richard Gasquet among the Maoris, this may be a detail for you Popular layers For his return to Ukraine, Boris Johnson has not renounced this crumpled elegance which has become, over time, a trademark. That day, kyiv, he had on over his navy suit a quilted jacket whose origin betrays the low level of refinement. It was in 1965 that a certain Steve Gulyas invented this piece made of a layer of polyester and two layers of waterproof Nylon. At the time, this former colonel of the US Air Force liked to wear it for his hunting parties or outings with his huskies. The garment will even inherit the name husky jacket. Read also: Kevin McCarthy elected speaker of the House of Representatives, this may be a detail for you Court of Soufflés It goes without saying that the stylistic path proposed here by Boris Johnson is intellectual nonsense and aesthetic aberration. A husky jacket, by definition casual and sportswear, does not go well with a suit. As proof, his suit jacket, which protrudes pitifully from the whole set. Note, for the sly minds, that if it had been shorter and had not protruded from the husky jacket, the problem would not have been solved. On top of everything else, Boris Johnson allegedly simply wore a suit jacket that was too short. I have no problem Under said husky jacket, we can make out the rest of Boris Johnson’s outfit. This one wears a sky shirt probably size, the view of the fall of his collar, in a vulgar oxford fabric. It is punctuated with a green silk tie largely degraded by a knot neither made nor made. If the choice of a simple four in hand is the good one, this one appears turned on the wrong side, offering everyone the unenviable spectacle of its imprecision and its glaring lack of effort. A successful tie knot is always dense and tight, the exact opposite of what we can see here. military success Opposite Boris Johnson, Volodymyr Zelensky wears his usual clothes as a president at war. In detail, he is wearing tactical pants from his favorite brand, 5.11, as well as a sweatshirt (which, as a useful reminder, is pronounced swte, not swite) embroidered with the Ukrainian trident, a stylized representation of a gyrfalcon swooping down on a prey. In the end, the Head of State appears more presentable here than the former Prime Minister. Which isn’t surprising: Boris Johnson is still the worst-dressed person in the picture. Read also: Article reserved our subscribers The Russians are said to have increased their presence in Ukraine. Everyone is talking about a new attack on kyiv. makes my blood run cold Marc Beaug(Magazine)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/m-le-mag/article/2023/01/29/boris-johnson-a-kiev-c-est-peut-etre-un-detail-pour-vous_6159731_4500055.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos