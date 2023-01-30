Congress – The Narendra Modi government’s Chinese policy is “DDLJ-Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify”: Congress





No amount of obfuscation can hide the Modi government’s failed China policy and attempt to cover up India’s biggest territorial setback in decades, Congress alleged on Monday, hitting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his recent remarks on the matter. In a statement, senior Congress official Jairam Ramesh also described the government’s strategy in dealing with the Chinese in Ladakh as “DDLJ – Deny, Distract, Lie and Justify” and Jaishankar’s remarks are an implied low blow against former party leader Rahul Gandhi.

At an event on Saturday in Pune, Jaishankar said some people deliberately spread fake news on the China issue. His remarks were seen as a dig at Gandhi. “No amount of obfuscation can hide the fact that the (Narendra) Modi government has sought to conceal India’s greatest territorial setback in the decades since the naive wooing of (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping) by Prime Minister Modi,” said the Congress General Secretary, Communications. , said Ramesh. “We suggest that EAM Jaishankar and the government spend more time trying to get Chinese troops out of Depsang and Demchok, and less time blaming the opposition for their own incompetence,” he said. “External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent remarks attacking Congress are just the latest attempt to distract from the Modi government’s failed China policy, with the most recent revelation being that since May 2020, the India has lost access to 26 out of 65 patrol points in Ladakh,” he said. There is no comparison between 1962, when India went to war with China to defend its territory, and 2020, after which India ‘acquiesced in Chinese aggression with denials followed by ‘disengagements’. during which India lost access to thousands of square kilometers of territory,” he said. The Congress leader said Minister Jaishankar’s implied low-handed blow to Gandhi for meeting the Chinese ambassador in 2017 is ironic to say the least coming from someone who, as ambassador to the United States under the Obama administration, likely met with leading Republicans. “Don’t opposition leaders have the right to meet diplomats from countries that are important from a trade, investment and security perspective,” he asked. On the contrary, he said, the Modi government should have been “truthful” from the start and given the opposition confidence by discussing the China issue in parliamentary standing committees and debating it in parliament. He noted that at a minimum, he should have organized detailed briefings for the leaders of the main political parties. Asked at Saturday’s event about the lack of confidence of some political party leaders in India while talking about China, the foreign minister said some opposition people had such a thought that he had hard to understand. Sometimes these people purposely spread fake news or information about China, Jaishankar said without taking names. “If you want to ask why they don’t trust, why do they mislead people, why do they spread bad ‘khabar’ (news) about China? How can I answer these questions? know they are also doing politics. Sometimes they deliberately spread such news which they know is not true,” he said while interacting with the audience in Pune during a session questions and answers during the launch of “Bharat Marg”, the Marathi translation of his book “The India Way”. “Sometimes they talk about certain lands, which were taken by China in 1962. But they won’t tell you the truth. They will make you feel like this thing happened yesterday,” the minister said. Jaishankar had also said that sometimes some people say there is soch me kami (lack of understanding) in him but in that case he will approach military leadership, army or intelligence. “I will not call the Chinese ambassador to ask for information,” he said, referring to Gandhi’s meeting with him. Gandhi said last September that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given “100 square kilometers of Indian territory” to China “without a fight”, and asked the government how it would be recovered.

