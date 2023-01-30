PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the 75th anniversary of his death





India also observes Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas as a day of non-violence and peace on January 30 to commemorate Gandhi’s life and efforts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi on the 75th anniversary of the death of the freedom fighter, Modi thanked ‘Bapu’ for the sacrifices he made for a free and developed India in a tweet on Monday morning. I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his deep thoughts. I also pay tribute to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will continue to strengthen our resolve to work for a developed India. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2023 Gandhi, also known as the father of the nation, was assassinated in Delhi on January 30, 1948 by Nathuram Godse. He was a leader who fought in India’s independence movement based on the principles of ahimsa (non-violence) and satya (truth). Godse, a Hindu nationalist, was later hanged for his crime. India also observes Martyrs’ Day or Shaheed Diwas as a day of non-violence and peace on January 30 to commemorate Gandhi’s life and efforts. The day is marked by tributes and the laying of wreaths at the Gandhi memorial at the Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Various cultural and educational programs are organized to spread the message of non-violence and peace. It is also celebrated by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence. The Congress party also tweeted a message to commemorate the anniversary of Gandhi’s death and Martyrs’ Day to honor “all the brave men and women” who fought alongside him. That day we lost the apostle of peace and non-violence, our Bapu. Today, on Martyrs’ Day, as we commemorate the anniversary of his death, we pay tribute to all the brave men and women who, together with Mahatma Gandhi, fought and sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the world. ‘India. pic.twitter.com/wEzIxCdTxe Congress (@INCIndia) January 30, 2023 Gandhi was the main leader of the Indian National Congress in the 1900s during India’s freedom struggle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/india/pm-modi-pays-tributes-to-mahatma-gandhi-on-death-anniversary-martyrs-day-15793711.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos