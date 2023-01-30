Boeing backlog changes for December 2022 revealed





US asks Turkey to stop Russian flights on Boeing 01.30.2023 – 08:03 UTC The United States is pressuring Turkey to block Russian and Belarusian airlines from operating Boeing flights, sources familiar with the matter have told The Wall Street Journal, as Washington seeks to enforce imposed sanctions in Moscow after its invasion of Ukraine last February. The sources said senior US officials warned last month that people in Turkey risked fines, jail time, loss of export privileges and other penalties if they continued to refuel and supplying spare parts to American-made aircraft flying to and from Russia and Belarus. Thea D Rozman Kendler, assistant commerce secretary for the export administration at the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), reminded Turkish officials during a visit in December that providing such services violates controls export restrictions imposed on Russian, Belarusian and Iranian transport companies, the insiders added. Türkiye’s reaction to this warning will demonstrate how well the United States and its allies can isolate Russia in the long term, according to the newspaper. This comes as South Africa is also reportedly considering allowing Russian flights to land…

Boeing targets White House for support on MAX sales to China 27.01.2023 – 15:45 UTC Boeing (BOE, Washington National) chief lobbyist Ziad Ojakli, nicknamed “Z”, aims to improve relations with the White House, where the manufacturer needs support to restore sales of B737 MAX in China, Bloomberg reports. For the first time in years, Boeing has a chance to push forward B737 MAX sales and deliveries to China as the two countries search for common ground. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to visit Beijing in early February, potentially followed by Chinese President Xi Jinping who will travel to the United States in November to attend an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit. . In a promising sign, China Southern Airlines (CZ, Guangzhou) resumed flight operations of the B737-8 on January 13, 2023 – the first such flight by a Chinese flag carrier in nearly four years. As the company attracts the attention of senior White House officials as one of the largest US exporters, its concerns in China rival President Joe Biden’s other priorities, such as tensions over Taiwan and… .

