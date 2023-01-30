Putin threatened to send me an NRK Urix missile Foreign News and Documentaries

Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly threatened Boris Johnson with a personal missile attack, Boris Johnson claims BBC.

According to the former British prime minister, the threat must have come from a phone conversation after Johnson said a war could be a complete disaster.

He says so in a new documentary which will air on the BBC on Monday at 10:00 p.m. Norwegian time. The documentary will also air on NRK in February.

VISIT: Boris Johnson visited Kyiv in January and met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj. Foto: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SER/Reuters



Johnson and other Western leaders left Kyiv ahead of Ukraine’s invasion to show support for the country and try to deter a Russian attack.

He threatened me at one point and said: Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a rocket it would only take a minute, Johnson said.

According to Johnson, Putin sounded relaxed when he presented the threat and interpreted it as if Putin was trying to game the scientists in the negotiation.

In a statement from the Kremlin on Monday, they claim Boris Johnson is lying when he claims President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a personal missile attack, according to AFP.

What Mr. Johnson says is not true. To be more precise, it is a lie. There was no threat of rocket attacks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Putin warned

Johnson told the BBC he tried to assure Putin that Ukraine would not join NATO in the near future.

WARNING: Boris Johnson reportedly warned Vladimir Putin of harsh Western sanctions if he ordered an innovation from Ukraine. Photo: Mikhail Klimentiev / AP



He said: Boris, you say Ukraine is not going to join NATO in the first place. What does that mean?, and I said Well, they won’t be joining NATO for the foreseeable future. You know that very well, Johnson says of the conversation with Putin.

Johnson says he also told Putin that a military escalation would lead to the West cutting its support for Ukraine.

He also reportedly warned the Russian president of tougher Western sanctions if Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine.

The West’s relationship with Putin

The BBC documentary deals directly with the invasion of Ukraine and Western countries’ relationship with Putin.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj is also seen in the documentary and shows his efforts to get on the good side of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

FRUSTRATION: According to the BBC documentary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj describes his frustration with NATO. Photo: Efrem Lukatsky/AP



I said to him: Jens, I want to join NATO, do you imagine us in NATO?. Because nothing would have defended the country apart from actual membership, says Zelenskyj.

He describes his frustration with NATO as the invasion approaches.

If you know that Russia is going to occupy Ukraine tomorrow, why don’t you give me something to prevent that from happening? Or if you can’t give me something, stop it yourself, says Zelenskyy.

Boris Johnson was visiting the Ukrainian capital Kyiv earlier in January. Johnson visited both President Zelenskyi and the towns of Borodyanka and Butsha.

During the visit, he promised that Britain would stand by Ukraine for as long as needed. He was prime minister when Russia invaded Ukraine last February and sought to position Britain as one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies.