‘I don’t mean to hurt you but…’: Boris Johnson’s shocking revelations about Putin in BBC documentary





Image source: AP Boris Johnson’s shocking revelations about Putin in BBC documentary Johnson versus Putin: In a shocking revelation, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to personally target him with a missile attack days before launching a full-scale war in Ukraine last year in February . According to a new BBC documentary, the apparent threat was made in a phone call just before the February 2022 invasion. Following this, Johnson and other Western leaders had rushed to Kyiv in a bid to show their support for Ukraine and to thwart the Russians. hit. What did Johnson claim in the documentary? “He kind of threatened me at one point and said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you, but with a missile it would only take a minute,’ or something like that,” said Johnson quoting Putin in the documentary which is set to air on Monday, January 30. After the outbreak of war in Eastern Europe, Johnson had become one of the staunchest Western supporters of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, Johnson also claimed that he took great care to inform Putin before the invasion that there was no immediate likelihood of Ukraine joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and that any invasion would bring “more NATO, not less NATO” on Russia. limits. It should be noted here that the BBC documentary chronicles the growing rift between the Russian president and the West in the years leading up to the war in Ukraine. Additionally, it also features Zelenskyy reflecting on his thwarted ambitions to join NATO before Russia was attacked. ALSO READ: Prime Minister Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson discuss the situation in Ukraine by telephone Russia–Ukraine War It is important to mention here that Russian President Putin ordered a special military operation on February 24 in the Ukrainian region of Donbass which quickly spread throughout the country. War between the two countries was declared after Russia recognized the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered its army to conduct a ‘peacekeeping operation’ in the region . According to reports, around 8 million Ukrainians were internally displaced by the end of May, and more than 7.9 million fled the country in the first week of January 2023. Meanwhile, the invasion also caused tens of thousands of deaths on both sides and from Europe. the largest refugee crisis since World War II. (With agency contributions) latest world news

