‘What Mr Johnson said was a lie’: Kremlin responds to former UK PM’s missile claims





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says in a BBC documentary that Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘sort of threatened’ him before the invasion of Ukraine, telling him: ‘A missile would take a minute’ . However, the Kremlin has since told reporters that Johnson’s comments were “a lie”. “What Mr Johnson said was a lie. Either it was a deliberate lie, but then for what purpose? Or it was an unintentional lie, in that he did not understand what President Putin said. said,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that there had been “no missile threat.” The first episode of Boris Johnson’s three-part documentary will air Monday night on BBC Two. The former head of the British government recounts his “very long” and “extraordinary” call with the Russian president after his visit to Kyiv in early February. At that time, Vladimir Putin continued to assert that he had no intention of invading his Ukrainian neighbor, despite the massive influx of Russian soldiers into the border regions. Boris Johnson says he warned the Russian president of the severe sanctions that Westerners would take if he went down this path. “He said, ‘Boris, you’re saying Ukraine won’t join NATO anytime soon. … What do you mean ‘not anytime soon?'” Johnson said. “Well, she’s not going to join NATO in the near future, you know that perfectly well,” continued the former British leader, an early supporter of the Ukrainians. “At one point he kind of threatened me and said, ‘Boris, I don’t mean to hurt you, but with a missile it would take a minute’ or something,” Johnson continued. . “I think by the very relaxed tone he took, the detachment he seemed to have, he was playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate,” adds the former British leader, who left Downing Street in early September after a series of scandals. . In the documentary, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recounts how he came to be furious with the attitude of Westerners at the time: “If you know that tomorrow Russia is going to invade Ukraine, why the hell don’t you give me you not today what will stop If you can’t, then stop it yourselves.

