‘I don’t want to hurt you’: Boris Johnson’s shocking revelations about Vladimir Putin | world news
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike before Moscow invaded Ukraine in February last year. The claim was made by Boris Johnson in a BBC documentary called Putin vs the West. The former prime minister also shared other details about Vladimir Putin and what the Russian president is calling a special military operation in Ukraine.
Here are Boris Johnson’s most chilling revelations about Vladimir Putin:
1. Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin threatened him in a very long call in February that coincided with Russia assembling its troops along Ukraine’s borders.
2. Around this time, Boris Johnson said world leaders were trying to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine.
Read more: Russia targets Kharkiv in Ukraine, NATO chief asks South Korea: updates
3. Boris Johnson said: “He threatened me at one point and he said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute’ or something like that…”
4. I think from the very relaxed tone he took, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate, Boris Johnson said recalling ” the most extraordinary call”. “
5. The documentary focuses on Vladimir Putin’s talks with world leaders from 2014 – invasion of Crimea – to 2022 – invasion of Ukraine.
6. Boris Johnson also said he warned the Russian president about the sanctions in order to avoid any conflict.
7. The documentary also revealed that British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace had met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu. Ben Wallace described it as a “show of intimidation or force, i.e. I’m going to lie to you, you know I’m lying and I know you know I’m lying and I’m going to lie to you again “. .”
