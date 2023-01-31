Boris Johnson says Vladimir Putin threatened to bomb the UK ahead of his invasion of Ukraine





Former British leader Boris Johnson has detailed how Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened him with a missile strike as Western leaders tried to prevent Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to the BBC in a new documentary titled Putin Vs. the WestJohnson recalled the extraordinary conversation he shared with the Russian president during a very long phone call in February 2022. He threatened me at one point, he said, Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute, or something, Johnson said. It is impossible to say whether Putin’s alleged threats against the then British leader were legitimate. However, Johnson speculated that the threat was empty. I think from the very relaxed tone he took, the kind of detachment he seemed to have, he was just playing with my attempts to get him to negotiate, he told the BBC . Representatives of the Russian government did not respond to Fortunes questions about Johnsons allegations. However, any threat Putin made to Johnson would not have been an isolated incident. In September, Putin said Russia had various means of destruction and many weapons to respond to what he called Western aggression. He warned that Moscow would certainly use all means at its disposal to respond to any perceived threat. I’m not bluffing, he insisted in a televised address. Invasion Prologue In early 2022, the United States and its allies warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent as Moscow amassed up to 190,000 troops at its Ukrainian border and carried out a series of huge military exercises. At the time, Russia has denied the allegations it was about to invade its neighbour. His forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. It came after Russia invaded and annexed Crimea, a peninsula in southern Ukraine, in 2014, which marked the start of the war between the two countries which would escalate with the wider invasion in 2022. In a bid to convince Moscow to pull out on the eve of last year’s invasion, a number of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, had face-to-face or telephone talks with the Kremlin during the first two months of last year. Johnson told the BBC documentary, which investigates Putin’s interactions with other world leaders, that he warned the Russian president that a full-scale war in Ukraine would be a total disaster. The former prime minister, who resigned from his post in July but was leading the British government when Moscow launched its full-scale assault on Ukraine, Putin’s tone on the call was described as very familiar. Despite Johnson’s assumption that Putin’s threats were merely a negotiating tactic, Russia has in recent years been accused of carrying out a state-backed attack on the UK. Anglo-Russian relations have been tested in 2018 when the Kremlin was accused of orchestrating the poisoning of a former Russian spy on British soil. Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent Novichok in the English town of Salisbury. Both survived, but a local woman died after inadvertently coming into contact with the discarded nerve agent. Russia has denied any involvement in the poisonings, with the suspects in the case pretending they were just tourists and Putin himself saying there was nothing criminal on both men.

